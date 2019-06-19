Any town would be lucky to have an archives and museum. In the case of Venice, there is a bonus — Rhonda Rogers. She became a volunteer at the facility nine years ago.
Thanks to a grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation about a year later, she became a full-time employee, one with many hats and even more people who appreciate her.
As the long-time manager of a law office in Madison, Wisconsin, Rogers has plenty of administrative experience.
“She is the one who keeps the place running, day in and day out,” said Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer. “I think that a lot of people do not recognize what she does to keep that place running.
“She keeps the volunteers trained and scheduled. She handles the gift shop. She handles all the social media.
“Her title of ‘administrative coordinator’ does not do her justice.”
Rogers also handles arrangements for special events, such as open houses, history tours and more. She keeps track of inventory and supplies needed to keep every aspect of the museum humming, reordering when items run low. She sends out purchase orders and makes sure invoices are paid in a timely manner.
“I have always been organized,” Rogers said. “I just wish I had more time to be more organized.”
As her 10-year anniversary approaches, she seems to don hats as needed.
As much as she is appreciated by volunteers and her co-workers, she appreciates them. She organizes an annual volunteer appreciation dinner for the 20-25 annual volunteers.
“They are an integral part of sharing and preserving the history of this city,” Rogers said.
In addition to her social media responsibilities, she also sends news releases of coming events to area news outlets.
A few years ago she was pricing “Reader rails,” which are used to display information about adjacent exhibits. Finding prices upwards from $1,200 per reader rail, she figured out how to build them on site for less than one-sixth the price, a saving of taxpayer money.
This week she will be training those who work in the gift shop on how to use the new credit card system, which went into service Monday. While the museum was closed for nearly two weeks to get new windows installed as well as crucial repairs to the building, she was the one who held down the fort.
“She is the one who wisely suggested that with the building clear of displays and the like, it would be a good time to refinish the floors,” Klinkhamer said. “I asked her to find someone who could do that on time and she did.”
On Saturday and Sunday, Klinkhamer and museum curator Jon Watson were able to concentrate on replacing all the exhibits that needed to be moved for the renovations and repairs.
Rogers had already checked-in stock for the gift shop and reprints of needed brochures, which arrived last week. A rack filled with a variety of such brochures is maintained in the entrance room to the museum.
Next year’s city calendar will feature historic images from the collection. Rogers has already been asked to help with their selection.
When a previous director had some serious health issues, she acquired yet another hat to keep things running smoothly for what turned out to be more than a few months and continued until a replacement director was found.
“She is the backbone of the place,” long-time volunteer Debra Thompson said. “She has such great skills. She knows her stuff and knows how to handle people.”
To have a facility as well-run and organized as the Venice Museum & Archives requires more than luck. It also would seem to require more than just three employees and a few volunteers.
When the museum’s Dale and Julia Cousins Laning Research Center and Archives across the street on Milan opens later this year, the three employees and all the volunteers will gain additional duties.
That two volunteers, Mary Charles and Barbara Dean, have been there for 25 years says a lot. Carol Bailey is in her 14th year, and while Julia Cousins Laning no longer volunteers on site, her $1 million donation a few years ago enabled the purchase of the archives building last year.
Laning, a long-time volunteer, actually grew up in the Triangle Inn, which was run by her mother during the Depression era.
The collection has come a long way since 1975 when a subcommittee of the Friends of the Venice Library set the wheels in motion.
It took several years before it would have a home, although it did gain a volunteer historical resources manager after a vote by City Council in 1987. The following year, the city assumed custody of the collection from the Friends of the Library. Four years later, the collection was moved into space at City Hall.
Thanks to the perseverance of Venice City councilman Dorothy Korwek and others, the Triangle Inn was saved and moved to its present location at 351 S. Nassau St. to become home to the museum and archives. Korwek went along for the ride to become the first resident museum and archives director, first as a volunteer.
In September 1996, the museum and archives finally had a real home in the restored 1927-era Triangle Inn, which was moved to its present site from one block to the north.
Klinkhamer is the Historical Resources Manager. Jon Watson is the full-time curator, and Rogers, according to Klinkhamer and others, “keeps the place running.”
