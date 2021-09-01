What better way to beat the heat than to spend an afternoon with friends in an air conditioned place? Members and friends of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women spent 4 hours of games, eating lunch and enjoying friendship.

Among many church groups, getting together for cards and games is a tradition. For Catholic churches, add bingo to the mix. These annual and sometimes even monthly and weekly get-togethers are a tonic that invite socializing.

The events have always included lunch or dessert pot lucks. Check the most popular cookbooks and you are sure to find some, “Mom’s Pot Luck Supper” recipes.

Food Channel addicts hear about these recipes from regulars like the Pioneer Woman. Many readers have favorite recipes, too. It is fun to recognize a Jello salad or a banana bread made popular in the 50s.

The members of Epiphany Cathedral under the leadership of co-presidents Lois Carcare and Fran Frederick use their skills to sponsor events like the Fun and Games Afternoon. While an afternoon of cards and games seems simple, it includes hours of planning.

There is lunch to order, tickets to sell, phone calls for pot luck participants, setting up tables, chairs, greeters, raffle ticket sales, and everyone’s favorite, clean up.

The members work like a well oiled machine bringing joy to each other in the tradition of church women through the ages. We are grateful to have them in Venice.


Mark Your Calendars

This year on Sept. 11, join with neighbors and friends for a Remembrance of 9/11 at Patriots Park. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will include prayers, speakers and music. Most of all, it will be a time of reflection.

Please bring your own chair. All are invited.

Some Of Our Best

The special people of this week are the members of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women. They are like a band of warriors working together with fundraising goals to benefit the Epiphany Community and others in Venice.

Their work includes hosting and serving food at special events at the Cathedral. Members serve as greeters in church and volunteer for ministries like helping immigrants in Immokalee and collecting donations for The Twig and Our Mother’s House.

The women strive to answer the mission of Epiphany Cathedral to be the heart and hands of Christ on earth. Epiphany CCW members make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments