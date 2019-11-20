SARASOTA — The Sarasota Concert Association’s free Music Matinees launches its 2019-2020 season with violinist Francisca Mendoza and pianist Aza Torshkoeva at noon, Dec. 11 in David Cohen Hall at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The program will include “Mélodie” by Tchaikovsky; “Liebesleid” (“Love’s Sorrow”) and “Schön Rosmarin” (“Fair Rosmarin”) by Fritz Kreisler; “Romance” by Henryk Wieniawski; “Un Sospiro, Concert Etude,” S. 144, No 3 by Franz Liszt; “Meditation,” from Thaîs by Jules Massenet; and “Zigeunerweisen” (“Gypsy Airs”) by Pablo de Sarasate.
All Music Matinees are free and at noon at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Seating is open; no reservations accepted.
For more information about Music Matinees, email Gail Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Mike Brooks at mpbrks@gmail.com.
Violinist Francisca Mendoza was praised by The Washington Post as “A musician of uncommon individuality and power with the musical temperament of a coiled spring.” Other reviews include: “Spectacular aplomb, allure of a great concert artist; outstanding virtuosity” (El Mercurio, Chile); “Brilliant performance—accurate to the last detail” (Haaretz, Israel); and “Captivating musical expression. Fiery and spectacular performance” (Avui, Barcelona). Mendoza performed her first concert at the age of eight and appeared as a soloist with the Conservatory’s Youth Orchestra when she was 14.
She later won a scholarship from the Organization of American States to study in the United States where she obtained a Diploma in Performance from The Cleveland Institute of Music and a master’s degree from The Eastman School of Music. Selected by Musical America as a Young Artist Of The Year in 1990, Mendoza has performed around the world to rave reviews.
In New York City, she performed at Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Hall, and Steinway Hall, and has been a guest artist with Robert Sherman on WQXR. In 2015, Mendoza was invited by the Museo Del Violino Antonio Stradivari in Cremona, Italy, to adjudicate their International Violin Making Competition and to perform in a gala concert at the prestigious Teatro Ponchielli.
Born into a prestigious musical family in Chile, Mendoza began her violin studies at the age of 4 at the Conservatorio Nacional de Música de Santiago.
In addition to performing, Mendoza has taught for many years and holds a private studio in Sarasota.
