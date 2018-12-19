When it comes to Breakfast with Santa, members of the Sertoma Club of Venice can serve 300 without a glitch. Kathy Lehner is an expert at flipping pancakes. Jim Myers and Sandy Raasch are the official distributors of pancakes and donuts. Can you ever have too much sugar? Bill Willson never tires of taking pictures of everyone and Santa.
Ho Ho Ho to everyone involved with this terrific project.
Happy Chanukah
Rabbi Schmerling predicted the rain would stop and it did. Several hundred members of Chabad of Venice and their friends enjoyed a Chanukah Klezmer celebration at Centennial Park. This year the Chabad paid tribute to the victims of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
Thanks to Chaya Rivka Schmerling, students from the Chabad School of the Arts sang their songs and gave the audience a hope for the future and a reason to smile. The event was a combination of music, food and a chance for prayer and reflection.
Barry Christmas
An early Christmas present took me to Tampa recently to spend the evening with my daughter, Shari and Barry Manilow, who writes the songs that make the whole world sing. He ended the concert by saying, “Let’s just all be happy.” And that is my special holiday wish for you, my friends.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Richard Appell. After retiring from the hectic world of finance, he knew a retirement job would be a good fit to fill his time. What could be better than work during the holidays as Santa’s helper?
Needless to say, Richard is a natural. He looks terrific in red. He invites people of all sizes and ages to sit on his knee. He offers kind hugs and is a good listener. He enjoys children, especially when they want to give Santa a hug. Our Venice Santa is a man about town. You’ll see him at the YMCA, Blalock Park, Venice MainStreet and at various parties around town. He is always jolly and has a twinkle in his eye.
Off holiday season you’ll see our Santa back in a suit and tie and with sleeves rolled up volunteering around town. He celebrates the Christmas spirit all year. Richard Appell, who we lovingly refer to as Santa Claus, is the one who makes Venice, especially during the holiday season, a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
