So I’m in France, see, and I’m freezing my croissants off.
I totally misjudged the weather. Last time I was here this time of year I was in Perpignan, down south on the Mediterranean. It was cool and windy but sunny and pleasant.
Now I’m in Alsace-Lorraine (that’s up north, by Germany, for those of you who fell asleep in geography class). I’m here for a month working on my pathetic French. My friends say I sound like Inspector Clouseau. I go from chic boutique to boutique (there is no Chez Walmart) asking for long underwear.
“May damn, ah vay vou lay looonnng johnnnzzz?”
They just furrow their brows and stare, mouths agape, as if I were speaking in tongues.
It’s forty degrees, drizzling and the slate gray sky hangs over the restored medieval village of Colmar, threatening to crush us at any moment. It’s depressing but I walk the stone-paved streets endlessly just to keep my blood from crystallizing.
I pass the old church, I pass the old canal, I pass the old theatre, I pass the old bonbon shop and the old caramel shop and old cheese shop and old wine shop and ... well, you get the idea. I also pass the old mime.
This mime, see, has been practicing her trade since I came here. She’s the only mime in town. She is of, as the French say, un certain âge.
I’ve been wanting to take her picture from the start but was too self-conscious. These days, one has to be very careful photographing people.
A young couple had a little girl who was playing beneath a huge tree. Very cute. I asked them if I could take their daughter’s picture. They said in unison and without hesitation, “No!” Obviously, I look like either a pedophile or a Taliban.
Anyway, so everyday this mime stands there like this, sans umbrella when it’s not raining (which is rare), with the little donation cup at her feet for an hour at a time.
Then you’ll see her scurrying down the street, presumably to a toilette or to get a hot mulled wine. And this little dear is no longer in her salad days; more like vegetable days now.
Cheapskate that I am, I was hoping to surreptitiously get a shot of her without having to donate a coin. (If beggars are blind, I will actually take money OUT of their cups.)
I tried to be sneaky and did the reverse-camera-over-the-shoulder trick. I think she heard the “click,” because after that, whenever I passed, she had her eye on me.
About 90 minutes later, after a tarte au fromage (cheesecake), a café au lait and a Kir, I was again passing her and coughed up the dough (albeit only half a euro) and asked if I could take her picture.
She smiled a very sweet and endearing smile and nodded.
So I’m thinking of asking her out. Wha’cha think? What would a date with a mime be like ... besides quiet, I mean?
You wouldn’t worry about her getting on your nerves or monopolizing the conversation.
This could be wife material here. I can see the conversation now:
“So, have you been a mime for long?”
[ nod ]
“You’re very good; I can’t even see you move.”
[ smile ]
“But you must get cold in weather like this.”
[ frown, nod ]
“How do your children and grandchildren feel about what you do?”
[ shrug ]
“Do they know?”
[ pause, head shake ]
“Oh, I see. They would be ashamed.”
[ eyes cast downward ]
“But it’s an honest living. And it could be worse: you could be a street walker instead of a street stander.”
[ brows raised, nod, sigh ]
“Well, I think we’ve had enough wine for this little repast, no?”
[ smile, nod ]
“Want to come back to my place and see my etchings of Marcel Marceau?”
[ big smile, nod, nod, nod ]
“Great! I knew we’d get along.”
[ takes donation cup out of coat pocket and puts it on table ]
“Oh, I see. Well ... I really haven’t much cash left.”
[ takes credit card processor out of coat pocket, smiles, squeezes my hand ]
“Oy vey!”
