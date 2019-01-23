Troy Quinn, conductor of the Venice Symphony, quoted Russian composer Igor Stravinsky, who said, "I never understood music, but I felt it.” The conductor spoke at a reception for Gulf Coast Community Foundation members at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Quinn's musical style matches the Russian composer’s. To those in the audience, the heart seems to feel the music the conductor feels.
The Venice Symphony board and friends honored Gayle Heskett for her work as a bassoonist with the Symphony and her dedication to student programs. Former student Miranda Johnson was on hand at a reception at the symphony office. Heskett was her first flute teacher, in seventh grade.
Heskett plans to work on composing and arranging music, which was her first love at Miami University. She leaves a legacy of musicians who live life with a joy for music, thanks to her. We wish her a happy retirement.
Bravo, Café Venice
Kay Kropac, owner of the new Café Venice on West Venice Avenue, invited friends for a lovely preview of the new restaurant located across the street from its former location. The new restaurant is modern and pretty and includes warm touches like a glass wall of painted flowers that give the place a homey feel.
The food is fabulous, with several new menu items. Be sure to visit the website for more info.
Free Author Talk
Stop by the Venice Performing Arts Center tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. for a book talk by award-winning author Priscilla Cummings, writer of the book "Red Kayak." Teacher Beth Donofrio, organizer of the event, promises an enjoyable evening.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Kay Kropac, one of the new old friends in Venice. Kay gets this city. Her restaurant, Café Venice, is a place where locals like to meet as they always feel welcome.
She caters large and small events. Her spinach salad and chicken salad cucumbers are to die for. She is hands-on, often doing the serving.
She supports local fashion shows and luncheons and her name and restaurant always appear in programs. She is kind and generous and fun.
As if that weren’t enough, she is a big-time Cleveland Indians fan. Tribe fans enjoying watching the games at Café Venice, especially during playoffs.
Kay Kropac is one of the women who make Venice a terrific place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
