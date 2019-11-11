“Two by Two … and Even Three” is the theme for the Venice Musicale concert on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library Community Room, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to support the Venice Musicale scholarship program.
Concert chair Betsy Bullis planned a program featuring pianists, singers and instrumentalists collaborating on music from Broadway to jazz to classics.
Performers are Betty Badawi and Sybil Broh, piano; Dawn and Eric Spitz, voice; Russ and Betsy Bullis, trumpet and voice; Bonnie Gordon and Nancy DiSisto, voice; Leie Carmody and Marci Vitkus, voice; and Deb and Don Smith, piano and trumpet.
New to Venice Musicale audiences, the Smiths are snowbirds in training.
Don is a master of multiple genres of trumpet music, including jazz, classical and Broadway. He spent much of his adult life in the insurance business and led several bands, including a big band, a rock band and various jazz combos. He then served as the leader of Praise Street, the worship band at Noblesville, Indiana, First United Methodist Church, in which he played guitar and sang.
Deb studied piano at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and for more than 30 years has been the accompanist for the NFUMC choir. Deb is also a family law attorney in Indianapolis, where she has been recognized by SuperLawyers as one of the top 25 female attorneys in Indiana.
For the concert, the Smiths will play “Summertime” by George Gershwin and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to her Face” from “My Fair Lady” by Lerner and Loewe.
Russ Bullis will join them on trumpet for “On Eagles Wings,” by Michael Joncas, and “Lord Listen to Your Children Praying,” by Ken Medema.
Other composers on the program include Irving Berlin, Rogers & Hammerstein, Stephen Schwartz and Jacques Offenbach.
For more information about Venice Musicale and the scholarship program, visit VeniceMusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
