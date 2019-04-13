(Editor’s note: Anne Taylor interviewed Chris Goodier, a Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter member, about the help she receives from a hearing dog. Goodier learned about Hearing Dogs after needing help when she was traveling alone. A “hearing dog” serves as a beacon to others to pay attention to her when she needs someone to help her. This story is in a Question and Answer format.)
AT: How did you come to think a hearing dog might help you?
CG: While flying alone, my plane was diverted by a blizzard. Even though I informed airline personnel that I had severe hearing loss, they failed to keep me informed of changes. All I could do was ask strangers what was happening. I was used to relying on my husband to tell me when changes occurred and realized I had lost the ability to travel alone. I thought a hearing dog would symbolize that I required assistance.
AT: Where did you learn about hearing dogs?
CG: During a national recreational vehicle rally, I met Robin Dickson, CEO of Dogs for the Deaf, now called Dogs for Better Lives (DBL). Robin had literature about the organization and its dogs.
AT: How do you find out if a dog will work for you?
CG: Anyone interested in getting a hearing dog can contact DBL at: info@dogsforbetterlives.org; https://www.dogsfor betterlives.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Hearing-Dog-Application_DBL-021518.pdf
AT: How do you get a dog?
CG: Look for a nonprofit hearing dog training organization that belongs to Assistance Dogs International (ADI), a highly-respected group that sets high standards and provides an accreditation process for such organizations. ADI has a program locator tool on their website: assistancedogs international.org.
DBL is based in Oregon. Trainers take hearing dogs to clients’ homes across the U.S. Another excellent nonprofit organization, Canine Companions for Independence, has an Orlando training center.
AT: Do you and the dog train together?
CG: Definitely! Most people lack dog-handling skills and it is crucial to maintain the hearing dog’s training. The trainer who brought Raylene to me spent five days observing us working together at home and in public. She showed me how the dog would alert me to sounds. The trainer needed to be confident in my ability to handle the dog in public.
AT: How are the dogs trained and for how long?
CG: Usually purpose-bred dogs like Labrador retrievers live in the homes of volunteer “puppy raisers” for about 14 months to learn basic obedience. They return to the organization and specialized hearing dog trainers work with and test the dogs for four to six months to be sure they can do the job consistently. Labradors like Raylene can be about two years old when they are placed into service.
Dogs for Better Lives also adopts dogs with training potential from shelters along the Pacific Coast.
AT: Are you interviewed?
CG: If your submitted paperwork shows you are qualified, Dogs for Better Lives sends an interviewer (an employee or a trained ambassador) to your home to see the setting and meet all the family members. The process is like an adoption.
AT: Do you have to train with a specific dog?
CG: Dogs for Better Lives does not give candidates the option to choose the dog’s breed, sex, color and coat. The trainers match the dogs to the potential handler’s ability to handle a small or large dog.
AT: What if you and the dog don’t get along?
CG: People seem to fall in love instantly with their hearing dogs. However, recipients do sign an agreement that if they change their minds, or decide they want a different dog, they will reimburse Dogs for Better Lives for the placement costs of the first dog (the trainer’s expenses such as airfare, hotel room).
AT: Do you pay to get a dog?
CG: If you are accepted, many reputable nonprofits will provide you with a trained hearing dog for free (or for a small application fee, $50 in the case of DBL).
AT: How do you qualify for a dog?
CG: In the application process, people who are deaf or hard of hearing must provide a medically-based audiogram, a doctor’s statement saying that they are physically able to walk a dog for a mile and provide a reference from a non-family member. Applicants must attest that they can respond by following the dog to a sound when the dog alerts, will keep the dog well-groomed, maintain its training and understand the cost of providing food and veterinarian care.
AT: How does the dog help people with hearing loss?
CG: Hearing dogs are trained to alert to specific sounds the recipient may not hear — oven timer, microwave, alarm clock, doorbell or knocker, name called by spouse, clothes dryer and smoke detector. On hearing a sound, a large dog quickly alerts its partner by tapping the partner’s leg with his nose. A small dog hops up onto its partner’s lap. The partner then follows the dog, which sits at the site of the sound.
In public, the dog reacts to sounds in the environment. The handler looks for the dog’s body language — a reaction such as head turning or stopping in his tracks may signal a garage door opening in your path, or a garbage truck beeping as backs up in your direction.
Most of the dogs are trained for public access (work place, restaurants, airplanes and cruise ships) and must be able to handle themselves despite distractions. People who only need help at home can request that DBL provide a “Home Hearing Dog.”
AT: When did you get your dog, Raylene?
CG: Raylene arrived five years ago in February 2014.
AT: How has she made a difference to your life?
CG: I am more confident since receiving the dog, especially when I have to be alone in a strange place and when my husband was hospitalized. Raylene hears sounds at night when I am sleeping without my implant processor and hearing aid. Raylene is the sunshine of my life. She has helped me many times over. She even helped me realize my husband was locked out of our room on a cruise ship.
AT: Do you ask people to not pet your dog, and why?
CG: It’s important for people to ask the dog’s handler before petting. It may not be a good time to pet and chat.
AT: Is it challenging to travel with a dog?
CG: Preparation, organization, and anticipation are important. The dog depends entirely on you to provide all its needs — regular food, water, exercise and rest. It is important to protect the dog from hazards like coral snakes, porcupines and bears. On a plane, a well-trained dog simply curls into a ball and sleeps the whole time.
Most new dog handlers worry about finding a place for the dog to relieve itself, but a dog trained for public access does fine. The biggest challenge is taking the dog outside of the United States or Canada because you are “exporting” an animal and “importing” it into a foreign country, even if only for a few hours at a cruise port. It is important that all shots, permits, blood testing and paperwork are current. Also, be aware that some countries do not permit dogs to enter.
AT: Do you receive any help for food and veterinary costs?
CG: No, although a hearing dog’s costs are tax-deductible. The cost of owning the dog is a factor in deciding whether to apply for one. The food must be high quality, the dog must be kept healthy and at a proper weight.
You don’t have to face hearing loss alone. Please contact your local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America/Sarasota/Manatee, where you will find education, information, support and advocacy from the members and mentors. The HLAA Sarasota//Manatee Chapter meets the second Wednesday every month at Newtown Library, Sarasota at noon – 1:30. Lunch is offered for $5 or you are welcome to bring your own.
For more information, call 941-244-0452 or visit: hlas.org.
Anne Taylor is a bilateral cochlear implant user, a Gallaudet Certified Peer Mentor for the Hard of Hearing, President/Board Member/Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA/Sarasota/Manatee) and a guest columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
