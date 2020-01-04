SARASOTA — Those who can’t stand the Florida winters of occasionally needing a heavy fleece have a few options.

There’s always moving to Jamaica or The Seychelles if you are needing more warmth more often.

But if you fear you’re going crazy from the heat, you can head toward the snow and slopes.

Set to take place during spring break for Sarasota County Schools, Ski Club of Sarasota is going to Snowmass Ski Resort in Colorado.

The trip is scheduled for March 14-21.

“The trip is open to adults of all ages, as well as families, and was specially designed to coordinate with spring break for Sarasota and Manatee County schools,” according to a news release.

The trip, for those interested, costs $1,775 per person, the group said in a news release.

That includes double occupancy, round-trip airfare, ground transportation to and from the resort and seven nights of lodging, the news release states.

It also has a wine and cheese reception for adults and a pizza party for children.

Reservations are being sought until Jan. 10; space available reservations after.

For more information, contact Larry Lippert by email at LarrLip@gmail.com or visit SkiClubofSarasota.com.

