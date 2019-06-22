^pBy SUZANNE DAMERON
Guest Writer
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s has promoted Tammy Taylor as Business Development Manager, a newly created position that will manage Neuro Challenge’s earned income opportunities, including the Parkinson’s Expo, the largest Parkinson’s educational forum in the USA.
Taylor will be responsible for maintaining existing partnerships and overseeing the development of strategic collaborations with hospitals, universities, and other organizations that support Neuro Challenge’s mission of improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
Over the course of Tammy’s career, she has held several senior management positions in the personal and business banking sectors where she was responsible for teams of consumer and business specialists with an emphasis on business development.
Tammy has worked with numerous civic and charitable organizations during her career to bring positive results and greater benefits to her community. A native of Virginia, Tammy and her husband Greg now call Florida home.
“Tammy’s exceptional business background and experience led us to create this new position; we are thrilled to have Tammy Taylor join the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s team as our Business Development Manager,” said Neuro Challenge CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington.
