Staff Report
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) recently held a happy hour social at Paradise Grill in Nokomis. It was a time for all members to get to know one another better.
START was formed in May by a few individuals who saw an opportunity to improve the lives of people in their community by helping local nonprofit organizations. Its first event that secured community-wide support was for Our Mother’s House. It was a success with people having donated necessities for the apartment homes where mothers and children reside for two years while getting back on their feet again through a structured assistance program.
Next, START members painted the interior of the newly acquired South County Food Pantry building.
START’s next endeavor will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast on Nov. 9 to benefit the South County Food Pantry. It will be held at Paradise Grill.
Those interested in joining can contact Mary Lou Belisle at ml.belisle@yahoo.com or at 941-375-8426.
