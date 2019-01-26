Chicago-based arts and education executive Cheryl Mendelson has been appointed the new CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation.
Board Chair Mike Martella said that Mendelson will take the helm in February, bringing more than 25 years of fundraising, business development and strategic planning experience to the foundation.
“The appointment of Cheryl Mendelson is our next step toward realizing our vision of a new performing arts center for our great community,” Martella said. “After conducting an extensive national search, Cheryl’s breadth of expertise in developing successful philanthropic programs, coupled with her experience in growing the Harris Theater in Millennium Park into a nationally recognized venue of artistic importance, made her the perfect choice to lead the next chapter of the Van Wezel Foundation.
“Cheryl’s appointment will enable us to achieve our mission to create a world-class performing arts center that enriches the community, supports arts education and inspires young minds.”
Mendelson’s career as a nonprofit executive has spanned education, healthcare and the arts, most recently as vice president of institutional advancement and chief marketing officer for Erikson Institute, the premier graduate school in child development, where she led the strategy and execution for all fundraising, marketing and communications.
Prior to Erikson, she spent eight years as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Harris Theater.
Mendelson is recognized as a thought leader in the branding and growth of the theater, including her critical role as chief architect for the $38 million Imagine capital campaign.
She also founded Access Tickets, a Harris Theater arts education program, which partners with health and human service organizations and schools.
Career highlights also include raising more than $150 million as senior vice president of philanthropy and marketing for the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago and serving as director of Annual Giving at the University of Chicago Booth Graduate School of Business.
“I am honored to lead the Van Wezel Foundation at such a pivotal time and to expand on the success of the current programs while helping bring to life the vision of a new performing arts center for Sarasota,” Mendelson said. “I am inspired by the generosity of the philanthropic community and the collaborative public and private partnerships committed to investing in the future. I’m eager to meet the members of the community and hear firsthand their ideas and goals to grow Sarasota’s reputation as a vibrant arts mecca along the Gulf Coast. My family and I are thrilled to embrace Sarasota as our new home.”
Mendelson serves as a trustee of Kartemquin Documentary Films. She received her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed the Management Institute program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
For more information, go to: VWFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.