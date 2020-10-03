VENICE — Injured critters in the South County area have a new home.
The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida officially has moved from its longtime Border Road location to a new 5-acre parcel east of Interstate 75 at 925 North Jackson Road, Venice.
Pamela Defouw, executive director at the center, said the former site had a residential building and pond on the property that the center couldn’t access.
The new property has a 1970s-built home that has already been converted into an animal hospital, and a number of storage units on the property converted to house various animals, including apex predators.
More outdoor recovery cages and a bird sanctuary are in the works.
In the middle of the animal hospital is a surgery and triage center for the most seriously injured or sick animals.
“The worst of the worst,” Defouw said.
Patients include a kitten bobcat that came in with a broken back, which is recovering very well; a vulture; terns; hawks; and three sandhill cranes, one of which was placed in a glass cage to receive oxygen treatment.
Other rooms are for recovering mammals and birds. When they get well enough, they’ll be placed outside in larger pens, Defouw said.
Inside the mammal room are cages piled on each other, housing squirrels, a possum and a feisty raccoon, among others. Also in the mammal room are a few reptiles, such as turtles.
Rabbits are a mainstay.
“We treat around 1,000 rabbits per year,” Defouw says. “Right now we’re fading out of baby bird season.”
It’s been busy, she said. During the coronavirus pandemic there was a large increase of injured wildlife coming to the center.
“I think people had time on their hands, time to look around and see things, time to take walks. They just came across more animals,” Defouw said.
With the aid of volunteers, the center is slowly getting a makeover, with new buildings being designed, new landscaping, a new aviary under construction and an expanded pond in the planning stage.
Other plans call for construction of a 100-foot flyway for birds to test flight after recovery.
Right now, the center is waiting on Sarasota County to approve permits to place a new sewer system throughout the property.
“We’re taking every step to be environmentally conscious in the way we improve the property,” Defouw said.
“We’ll be able to utilize the entire property. We want this to be able to sustain itself for the next 50 years. And we want to do it sensibly, and sustainably. There’s a lot of talent going into the planning of this property.”
The Wildlife Center is currently in the midst of a three-year capital campaign to renovate the animal hospital, Defouw said.
The campaign includes numerous naming opportunities for everything from buildings to coops or cages beginning at $100 and up.
“We really want to involve the community in this,” Defouw said.
A small pond will be expanded, with cages placed strategically around it. The idea is to acclimate recuperating animals so they can be released in the same area where they convalesced.
“Some birds can come out here in a cage and learn their songs from the other birds of their species in the wild. Wild songbirds will come down to talk to the babies, which is awesome,” Defouw said.
In 2019, the center rescued over 5,400 animals. That’s more than 100 rescues a week.
