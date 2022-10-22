SARASOTA — After an extensive national search, Jewish Family and Childrens Services of the Suncoast has named Helene Lotman CEO and president, effective Jan. 1.
A visionary executive with more than 30 years of experience in diverse global business and organizational environments, both nonprofit and for-profit, Lotman brings to JFCS strong financial acumen, exceptional fundraising results by developing meaningful donor relationships and support and a long track record of building and developing strong teams and supportive work cultures, a news release states.
Currently, Lotman is the CEO and president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City, a position she has held since 2016.
Previously, she was the executive vice president of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach, Florida. And she has strong ties to Sarasota as a former resident and leader in the local nonprofit sector.
“After completing an eight-month national search, our board of directors is thrilled to welcome Helene to JFCS as our CEO,” said Kathie Roberts, JFCS board chair. “Helene is an inspiring mission-focused professional with limitless energy to drive results. Helene is a recognized team builder and is very excited to return to her hometown of Sarasota and lead our JFCS forward.
“Doing a national CEO search takes time and patience. JFCS has been very fortunate to have Nelle Miller’s commitment and support as our Interim CEO throughout this process. Nelle has helped to stabilize JFCS and build trust to move the organization forward.”
Miller, who stepped into the Interim CEO position in February, will remain through the end of the year to assist in the transition.
Lotman lived, worked and raised her children in Sarasota in the 1980s and ‘90s, and has kept a home here for the past 40 years.
During her time in Sarasota, she was an associate professor at The University of Sarasota; the executive director of the Women’s Resource Center; and director of the Women’s Division at The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee for 10 years.
As part of her time with the Federation, Helene was involved in the early stages of creating Jewish Family Services (now JFCS).
Lotman is looking forward to returning to Sarasota full-time and leading JFCS, one of the Florida Suncoast’s pre-eminent mental health and human services agencies.
“JFCS of the Suncoast has provided services and support to so many throughout the Suncoast,” Lotman said. “I am excited and honored to lead JFCS in its mission and to serve together with a dedicated professional and volunteer staff to continue meeting the needs of those we serve.”
Lotman has bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Temple University, Philadelphia.
