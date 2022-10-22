SARASOTA — After an extensive national search, Jewish Family and Childrens Services of the Suncoast has named Helene Lotman CEO and president, effective Jan. 1.

Helene Lotman

A visionary executive with more than 30 years of experience in diverse global business and organizational environments, both nonprofit and for-profit, Lotman brings to JFCS strong financial acumen, exceptional fundraising results by developing meaningful donor relationships and support and a long track record of building and developing strong teams and supportive work cultures, a news release states.


