By JULIE BEATTY
Guest Writer
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has named Danny Warren Jr. as the hospital’s chief financial officer (CFO) and Irene Przetocki as laboratory director.
Warren has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare financial oversight and management. He has served as a CFO, controller and auditor for hospitals and other healthcare facilities and systems, most recently as CFO of Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center and Lake Wales Medical Center.
Warren is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Przetocki has been assisting Venice Regional’s laboratory since April. She is board-certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology and is a Florida-licensed clinical laboratory supervisor. She has extensive experience in laboratory management for hospitals, most recently at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, Florida.
Przetocki holds a master’s degree in management healthcare administration from Kaplan University and a bachelor’s in medical technology from Centro Escolar University in Manila, Philippines.
