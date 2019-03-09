You don’t have to go very far to discover that there are many big-hearted people in Venice who enjoy supporting local charities and non-profit organizations that exist to help other people.
I was reminded of that the other night when I attended the annual Our Mother’s House Wine Tasting and Dinner Dance. There were scads of wonderful gifts to bid on during silent and Chinese auctions – artwork, soaps and perfumes, and chocolate tiers, oh my – and a Dining Card board filled with restaurant gift cards whose proceeds all went to Our Mother’s House.
The big fundraiser of the evening was a final auction with bids ranging from $25 for diapers and wipes for babies to $250 for counseling sessions for a mother, and even larger amounts in the four- and five-digit categories for caring for several mothers and babies for long periods of time at Our Mother’s House.
I’ve been to this event several times in the past, and I am always amazed at the amount of support people donate, and the heartfelt stories of the mothers who need the services of Our Mother’s House.
One such mother is Tamara Joseph, age 23. She is a one-year participant in the two-year residential, life-skills building program at Our Mother’s House with her son, Malachi, who had his first birthday Feb. 27.
She spoke at the event, and when I heard her parting comment, I knew she was a woman I would want to catch up with later to tell her story.
“Today, I may not be where I want to be but, thank God, I’m not where I used to be.”
Tamara, a Miami, Florida native, believes she will be ready to leave the program sooner than the two years that are allowed for her to become self-sufficient. She is already working full-time at a security firm in Sarasota and is working to achieve her G.E.D.
“When I get my G.E.D. I’ll be able to get a better paying job and pay my bills,” the somewhat shy, gentle-spirited young lady said.
Her long-term goal is to attend culinary school, offered at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota. She will apply for financial aid to attend college and while working to pay bills and raise her son on her own. The child’s father is no longer in the picture.
Tamara’s story“I was in a relationship with Malachi’s father,” Tamara said. “At first, he was very sweet, she continued as tears welled. “He spoiled me and took care of me and would pay the bills. Then, he changed, even before the pregnancy.”
She said he became controlling and would tell her what she could and couldn’t wear, and where she could and couldn’t go.
“I tried to have conversations with him. I had friends in the area he didn’t want me to be with, friends I grew up with and at church. I thought I would go far away but I had nowhere to go.”
Tamara went to a clinic in Miami for her pregnancy care, and a Christian counselor working there told her about a shelter on the other coast that takes in pregnant women in need until they deliver their baby. She learned it was Solve Maternity Homes of Englewood, Sarasota and Bradenton.
Tamara entered Solve in Bradenton, then moved to the one in Sarasota. Malachi was born Feb. 27 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Since new mothers and their newborns must leave Solve within six weeks after the baby is born, her Solve case manager suggested Tamara apply to Our Mothers House (OMH). She applied for the OMH two-year program, was accepted and she and Malachi moved to OMH in Venice March 15, 2018.
“Life really changed at Our Mothers House,” Tamara said, beaming. “It was amazing … it was to die for. My first night here, we slept so good in our own apartment. I slept like a baby.”
The difference between life at Solve and OMH is that at Solve the women share living space, and at Our Mothers House they have their own apartment, do their own cooking and cleaning and living.
“I grew closer with my baby, could enjoy him more. It was just me and him,” Tamara said.
She feels like she is on her way toward a better life.
“I feel that way every day, even if I don’t make a huge step forward.”
She has made steady progress in the past year. She has her job, is studying for her G.E.D., and has her culinary dream.
“I want to own my own bakery in the future. I like cooking now, but I want to do better and decorate cakes and cupcakes,” she said with a little giggle.
The programOur Mother’s House is a non-profit, non-denominational residential housing program offered by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc.
OMH’s mission is to provide single mothers and their young child(ren) a safe and secure environment in which to achieve self-sufficiency through education, vocational training and personal growth. Priority is given to mothers who are currently homeless or in another shelter. Applications are accepted without regard to race, religion or ethnicity.
This is a two-year program. Applicants are accepted based on availability, need, and a determination by the caseworkers and the program director that this particular program will benefit the person applying.
Joyce Scott, program director, has been with OMH since 2005, having previously served as administrator of the now defunct Kingsley Center in Arcadia, a girls juvenile detention center. She said Tamara is thriving with the program. While living at OMH, the mothers pay a $300 monthly fee, which includes living in their apartment, visiting with their case manager, and participating in the life-skills classes.
Classes include financial planning, budgeting, money management, parenting, self-esteem, and cooking (All Faiths Food Bank provides the food). The moms took a car maintenance class at Pit Stop recently and art therapy classes are beginning.
“We want to give them the best possible chance to make it into self-sufficiency,” Scott said.
She praised the donors in the community for all that they give and said that most of them who were at the Wine Tasting had been there before. She said fundraisers account for about one-fourth of the OMH budget, and Catholic Charities provides about 10 percent of the budget, so fundraisers and donations are vital to the ongoing programs.
A future fundraiser now in the works is the OMH Mother’s Day Campaign, and we’ll have to wait until closer to May for it to be unveiled.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
