From MARIE SELBY BOTANICAL GARDENS
Selby Gardens shares the news of an expanded partnership with Easterseals Southwest Florida Inc. and Operation ECO Vets. The two organizations will design, plan, plant, and provide ongoing maintenance for new edible gardens at Selby Gardens as part of Phase One of the Master Plan.
These new edible gardens within Selby Gardens will provide horticultural therapy for veterans, some of whom suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and individuals with disabilities involved in Easterseals. One of the gardens will serve as an educational display, and a second edible garden will be grown on top of the Sky Garden to fuel the planned rooftop restaurant. This newly expanded partnership will provide further educational opportunities for Selby Gardens guests, as well as agricultural training for individuals with disabilities.
Upon completion of the Master Plan, the proposed restaurant atop the Sky Garden will be the world’s first net-positive restaurant, meaning that it will generate more energy than it consumes.
The restaurant will serve as a model for sustainability, as well as an educational tool furthering Selby’s mission to connect people to plants and nature. The restaurant will be owned by Selby Gardens and operated by Michael’s on East, with a significant percentage of the revenues generated benefitting Selby Gardens’ mission in a variety of ways. To clarify, it will operate as a public restaurant, not an event center.
To learn more about Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, including hours of operation and admission fees as well as its master plan for future expansion, visit selby.org.
