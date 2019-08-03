I met Kat (aka Kathy) Houston, 54, who recently bought Scoops from Bruce Baker and has already begun new promotions to attract a following.
On July 21, National Ice Cream Day, she held a fundraiser to support Venice Challenger Baseball League, which raised $160 for the league. More important, she said, Scoops is raising awareness of the organization and its goal for building two new ball fields to accommodate the special needs of the players — a rubberized field and a grass field.
Kat was born in Speedway, Indiana (home of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway), and moved to Florida in 2004 to teach special education at Oak Park South.
She moved to Venice because her mother (Sharon) wanted to move to Florida, and now they live near the Scoops store. Her father, Michael, and her other mother (she said), Anita, live in Arcadia.
After graduating high school, Kat earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and went on to pursue her master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in education.
She has taught in Indiana, North Carolina, Texas and, later, in Alaska. She took the Alaska job after her son, Devin, graduated from Ringling College of Art & Design in 2018 and moved to Oregon. The single mother had then found herself to be an empty nester, so the move was plausible.
In addition to teaching, her career has included education transformation work with NAEP (National Academic Educational Partners) and with Dr. Stephen Peters Group in South Carolina.
“We dealt with helping failing schools across the nation raise from a D or F to a C or B on the national report card,” she said.
She did this for four years and was always able to help schools improve.
Other employment found her working as a shelter manager for domestic violence at the Dawn Center in Hernando County, as homeless shelter manager of The Salvation Army in Sarasota, and director of education at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie, Florida.
Her most recent employment was the Alaska job, working as a teacher in Alakanuk, Alaska. However, due to changing life circumstances, she left that position and returned to Venice in March. Following her return, she had offers to work in Hong Kong or go back to work at St. Lucie, but another option came up that sounded even more inviting.
“Bruce Baker, owner of Scoops Ice Cream in Venice, plays cards with my mother at the American Legion and said he wanted to sell the store. I said I wanted to buy it and he agreed, so I’m now officially retired from teaching,” she said, beaming.
While talking to Kat, the love she has for this endeavor is so obvious. She can’t say enough about all the programs she has for treating the customers to the 40+ ice cream flavors with a gazillion toppings (chocolate and colorful sprinkles and more), plus homemade brownies and ice cream cakes.
The ice cream products are Hershey’s (national brand), Royal Ice Cream of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Blue Bell premium for ice cream parlors, available in cones or bowls (regular and hand-dipped). She will hold birthday parties and will start Senior Citizen Day on Wednesdays when seniors can buy ice cream for half price. Challenges are also planned, like the current one, which is a Banana Quake Challenge (eight scoops of ice cream, bananas, syrup, whipped cream and nuts for $19.99 or free if eaten in 20 minutes).
“I will continue to support Venice Challenger Baseball League and Venice High School. One wall will go to the VHS students and each month a high school club will be featured, and any funds raised by them will go to them. The members will be given one day to scoop ice cream and keep the tips and 10 percent of the profits for their club.”
She plans to hold a community art show for youth. For example, Venice Elementary kids’ artwork will be on a wall and the public can vote for a favorite piece. The child with the most votes for their art will get to have a party there. Other schools will do the same.
The store is at 1846 South Tamiami Trail. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday; and 1-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (unless there are no customers and then it closes early).
Hours may be extended in season. If lights are on, somebody is home and she will be open, she said.
Kat also started an online order service with the Bite Squad for shut-ins (www.bitequad.com). Call Scoops for details, 941-408-0321.
The next party will be Sept. 20, an Area 51 rave party for teens from 9-11 p.m., complete with alien décor.
“It’s an honor for me to be here and be part of people’s happiness and sadness and their every day,” she said. “It’s like teaching but without writing lesson plans.”
