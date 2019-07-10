New Venice Sunrise Rotary president installed

COURTESY PHOTO
Jim Patterson, right, the new president of Venice Sunrise Rotary, secures a Past President’s pin on Dennis Stroer, outgoing president, at the Rotary Installation dinner held at Mission Valley Country Club June 29. Patterson, aka “Maniac” (a person originally from Maine), presented all club members with Classic Wicked Whoopies, flown in from Maine for the occasion.
