I recently visited with Anthony and Dawn Woods, new owners of Always an Occasion Florist & Décor.
They had bought the business when it was located on Nokomis Avenue on the island of Venice and recently moved it to 1826 South Tamiami Trail at the previous home of Addington’s Florist.
This delightful couple has an interesting story regarding how they met and came to be the new owners of this, let me say, “flouishing” business.
Anthony is from Liverpool, England, and sometimes he speaks so fast with what sounds like either an Irish or Scottish accent it’s hard to make out every word he says.
“I sound a bit like The Beatles, eh?” he asks with a grin.
Anthony is a self-described “spoiled” (jokingly) only child who lived near his “mum” (Janet) and “gran” (Patricia). He’s never been married and does not have any children. He was 39 when he met Dawn.
“My grandfather is deceased,” he explained.
Dawn grew up in Chicago, Illinois, the oldest of six siblings. When she met Anthony, she was a single mother of three — a girl (Angel) and two boys (Billy and Michael), now grown and on their own — and a grandmother of five.
“They all live up north — in Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois,” she said.
Being from two different countries, that they met at all had to be an act of fate, that they married and started a business together was an act of faith.
“When visiting my mum one Sunday, enjoying our usual roasted chicken dinner, she said that she and gran would be taking a cruise to Hawaii to visit mum’s cousin Joseph in Honolulu,” Anthony said. “She wanted to ‘swim with the sharks,’ but I thought going to Hawaii would be like the TV show ‘Magnum P.I.,’” he joked. “She said they would pay my passage if I wanted to go but I had to pay all else.”
So he went. That was Sept. 15, 2015, and on the third day, he attended a formal dining night, wearing a full tuxedo and looking sharp.
“I walked to the front of the ship for a cigarette and on the way back, I saw her … Dawn was leaning over talking to a guy in a mobility scooter. It was like ‘Star Wars,’ when Princess Leia was leaning down to R2-D2. I stopped and looked at her, and I told her she was gorgeous,” he said.
Dawn said, “I told him he looked like James Bond (an Englishman, of all things).”
“From then on, we coordinated when we would see each other, and she came for a visit in November and again in January 2016,” Anthony said. “But I fell into a coma, from the flu. I didn’t know she was here — she stayed with my mum and gran and knew I was sick.”
Dawn said they talked on the phone and each professed their love to the other. She was worried she wouldn’t see him again, but he assured her he was tough and that they would see each other again, and they did.
“After a long-distance relationship for a year, Anthony decided that he wanted to move to America to live with me in Florida,” Dawn said. “About six months later, he proposed on St. Petersburg beach. Around that time we purchased the business, Always an Occasion Florist, located on the island of Venice.”
They lived in Bradenton at first, but because the commute was difficult, they moved to Venice. They were married in February of this year.
Anthony said he tried to contact the cruise line to find out exactly where they were when they met. He wanted to tattoo it on his arm but had no luck getting the information. Then Dawn called the cruise line and talked to the captain, and in a rare move he honored her request. He said they ping their location every 15 minutes and looked up the approximate time they met and gave her the coordinates. Anthony got his tattoo.
Her name is Dawn Star (middle name), and Star represents the planet Venus (Star of Venus), so Anthony — who “fell in love with her at first sight” — had the time, location in the Pacific Ocean and planet Venus tattooed on his arm.
“I can’t imagine meeting a better woman than Dawn,” he said.
So what made the couple think this relationship could work out — both from two different countries, two different lifestyles?
“We took a leap of faith,” Anthony said.
Dawn agreed.
“I did that in life with him, like the move to Florida and with the business. That’s what life is — taking a leap of faith,” she said.
And Anthony is pleased that her children are good with the marriage. They were all in the wedding. Her sons gave her away; her daughter was maid of honor; her grandchildren were in the wedding party.
Sometimes it just comes down to that — being willing to take that leap of faith.
They are pleased with the way they are able to work together and with the flower shop. Not only have they increased their flower vendors to seven to allow for the best assortment of fresh flowers possible, but they offer other services and goods, too. Anthony, a former graphic designer, works with wood and creates signs and logos, and they offer classes for the public at the store and in homeowner associations and assisted living facilities.
“Our business goes along with our motto, ‘For when only the best is good enough — Always an Occasion Florist,’” Anthony said.
For more information about the Woods and their florist business, stop in or contact them at 941-488-5080; email alwaysanoccasionflw@gmail.com; web: alwaysanoccasionflorist.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.