By From BECCA ELDRDGE
Venice Performing Arts Center
The Venice Institute For Performing Arts will present NightBird in “The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks!” at the Venice Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
“NightBird, The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks,” featuring Angela Chang as Nicks, is based out of southwest Florida. Known for their authenticity as Chang delivers Nicks’ music from the depths of her soul, the group captivates the audience, backed by an astounding group of talented musicians that create a moving experience for everyone. Nightbird follows Nicks’ career from her time with Fleetwood Mac and moves into her solo career.
Chang is originally from Northwest Indiana. She has been singing professionally since the age of 18. Her soulfulness reminds her fans of the voices of such artists as Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox, and Nicks. Supported by six professional musicians, the Florida-based band brings the true sound of Stevie Nicks to life.
If you’re looking for a show packed with high energy, smooth harmonies, and heavy percussion sound the Nightbird will deliver!
Tickets range from $27-$56. “The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks” will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice.
VPAC Box Office Summer Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.; call 941-218-3779 or visit MyVIPA.org
The Venice Institute for Performing Arts (VIPA), a 501©3 public charity, was established on Jan. 1, 2016 by Mike and Bonnie Hartley, and became the management company for the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Jan. 1, 2017.
