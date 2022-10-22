Family Album Wall

Decades ago, Ed Myslivecek created in the hallway of his house a collection of family photos as well as special moments in his life. He said he had to stop adding photos in the late ’70s because he ran out of room.

When Ed Myslivecek (Mis-liv-a-check) and his wife, Teresa, moved to Venice in 1970, the population was less than a third of what it is today, and you could walk from one end of the city to the other in a matter of minutes.

“I drove a car with New York license plates for a while in those days and mine were the only ones you would see around,” he said. “You didn’t see many out-of-state plates then because people weren’t coming around here during the season. Now, of course, you see them all over the place.”

Realtor contributed to growth of Venice

Ed Myslivecek, 99, was a longtime Realtor with Paradise Realty of Venice.


Realtor Ed Myslivecek was still working at Paradise Realty of Venice at age 92.
On to the century mark

Last August, more than two dozen family members came to Venice from all over the country to surprise Ed Myslivecek (seated in the center wearing the paper hat) on his 99th birthday.

Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com

