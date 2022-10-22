When Ed Myslivecek (Mis-liv-a-check) and his wife, Teresa, moved to Venice in 1970, the population was less than a third of what it is today, and you could walk from one end of the city to the other in a matter of minutes.
“I drove a car with New York license plates for a while in those days and mine were the only ones you would see around,” he said. “You didn’t see many out-of-state plates then because people weren’t coming around here during the season. Now, of course, you see them all over the place.”
Myslivecek, who turned 99 years old on Aug. 6, has lived more than half of his life in Venice. He also is believed to be the oldest living resident to have volunteered on the city’s planning and zoning advisory boards, having served from 1980 until 1995.
“I was interested in politics, so when it came time for elections, whoever was running, I would walk the streets and hand out literature,” he said. “There was no television in those days and, of course, no social media. When Frank Proctor ran for, and was elected, mayor of Venice, he graciously appointed me to the Planning Commission.”
Myslivecek would serve under a total of five Venice mayors during his tenure on the advisory boards. It was an enjoyable experience, he said, and he was glad to be able to serve the community in that capacity.
Because Venice was still a small community in those days, Myslivecek said the issues they had to deal with were not that controversial.
“I remember making the motion that the Catholic (Epiphany) Cathedral be built, and I also remember the argument we had as to whether a Mobil gas station at the corner of U.S. 41 and Venice Avenue should be approved. That was on the site of the new 7-Eleven convenience store.”
Myslivecek remembers mediating on the entire layout of East Venice Avenue, which was still relatively undeveloped in those days.
“Builders were coming in, and we wanted setbacks from the avenue itself. I can still remember those discussions.
“I also remember when the city proposed replacing palm trees in the median along Harbor Drive. One resident was so upset, he threw himself in front of a bulldozer about to uproot a tree. We had a police officer attending our meetings during those discussions.”
Born in East Patchogue, Long Island, in 1923, three years before Venice was incorporated, Myslivecek attended local public schools before going to work for Republic Aviation in nearby Farmingdale.
“I was only there for a few months when the war broke out,” he said. “Because of my experience with Republic, I was sent to the Pacific as an aircraft mechanic with the Army Air Corps.
At war’s end, Myslivecek returned briefly to work at Republic before enrolling at Oswego State Teachers College, where he majored in industrial arts education. Following graduation, he taught at junior and senior high schools on Long Island for some three decades.
After retiring to Venice, Myslivecek went to work selling real estate for Paradise Realty, a job he enjoyed for 40 years. Looking back, he’s amazed at the price homes on the Suncoast are selling for today, compared with when he started in the business.
“I think I was probably one of the first to earn the ‘Million Dollar’ achievement award back in the ‘90s,” he said. “Today, it’s not uncommon for one house to sell for more than that.”
With his background in real estate, serving on the city’s zoning and planning boards was a natural fit.
The volunteers who served on those boards came from diverse backgrounds, he said, and although they didn’t always agree on every issue, they worked well together as a team.
“Everybody got along,” he said. “I would sometimes discuss with neighbors things we were considering and they would share their opinions. Doing so gave me insight into new thinking on an issue.”
Realizing that volunteering for public service seems to have gone out of vogue these days, Myslivecek encourages young people to get involved.
“Some of my co-workers used to ask why I was serving on (the boards),” he said. “I felt I was helping the community in some way. Any community is only as strong as the volunteers who support it.”
And what advice would he offer to citizens willing to volunteer their time serving on some of Venice’s advisory boards?
“Be prepared to withstand people who might be negative to what your thoughts are and be calm and collected about it,” he replied. “Be reasonable and understanding and listen with an open mind.”
As for those serving on the city’s Planning Commission, he suggests developing insight into what’s involved by getting some textbooks and reading them.
“In our day, no one looked at anything,” he said. “Planning is more complex these days, however, and one needs to be knowledgeable about the laws and wording.”
Myslivecek doesn’t see as well as he used to, but enjoys keeping up with current affairs and staying in touch with his five children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Although his adopted home has become more congested and complex during the past couple of decades, Myslivecek said he can’t imagine living anywhere else.
“It’s still a good place to live,” he said. “On the island, there’s a feeling of community. It’s not the same as it was, but it’s still a place I would recommend.”
