On a rainy Saturday morning a couple weeks ago, my friend Debbie and I converged for yet another great Southwest Florida trail run. This time we met at Shell Creek Preserve in Punta Gorda. Shell Creek is one of my favorite places to kayak, and although I’ve paddled to the preserve, I’d never explored it.
Shell Creek Preserve is one of the Conservation Charlotte properties, purchased through voter approved sales tax. This 370-acre parcel is an important parcel of conservation land because it provides a buffer for the city of Punta Gorda’s drinking water supply, and will protect it from development in perpetuity.
Shell Creek is pretty unique in that it is geologically older than most southwest Florida waterways. The creek bank rises upwards of 10 feet in some places and that results in upland (instead of wetland) habitats along the banks, a unique feature for creeks in Southwest Florida.
Getting to Shell Creek Preserve is pretty straightforward — unless you’re Debbie. (Sorry, Debbie; couldn’t help myself.) The preserve is located off the back end of Washington Loop Road at 4334 Nellis Lane. You will know you are almost to the preserve when you reach Nellis Farm on the right. Just beyond it, the road veers left into the preserve parking area.
There are two loop trails at the preserve, that all total, are about 2.6 miles. Each loop is about the same length and they are stacked one behind the other. They are long and narrow and parallel the creek. On one side of the loop you run along a fence line. Across the fence is a citrus field, with trees in bloom now. I’m told it smelled really pretty, but the oak pollen has had my sinuses so messed up, I smelled nothing.
On the other side of the loop, you are not far from the creek bank, but the vegetation is thick so you won’t see the creek unless you take the little detour to the pavilion — I recommend doing that. To access the pavilion, you will take a small trail that is located right about midway down the creek side of the second loop.
The trail at Shell Creek Preserve is wide and well maintained. There is some sugar sand, but since we were running in the rain, the sand was pretty packed. We noticed two varieties of bachelor’s button in bloom along the trail — an orange one and a yellow variety. Both are in the milkwort family, and just pretty little delicate plants. Of course I stopped and took photos, because that is what a geeky biologist does.
I want to give a shout out to Jason at Charlotte County Parks and Natural Resources. Since I had not been to this preserve before, I called to get a little insider information on the trails, trail conditions, etc. The last thing you want to do is get to a preserve and find out the preserve is closed for restoration or that the trails are not suitable for running. Jason was super helpful which made our run a great experience.
Actually, it’s worth noting that I’ve found the land managers at pretty much any park are very passionate about what they do. They want parks and preserves visited, and they want our experience to be a good one. Don’t be bashful about giving them a shout. We are blessed in southwest Florida to have many great natural areas to run and explore. Soon many of our trails will be underwater, so seize the opportunity now. The weather’s been great, and the wildflowers are in bloom.
“It’s not where you take the trail … it’s where the trail takes you.” — Unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.