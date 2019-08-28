By KIM COOL
“Once,” with book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Inglova, may be one of the musical world’s more convoluted love stories.
“This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award,” Broadway Palm owner and executive producer William T. Prather wrote in the program notes.
Prather partnered with APEX Touring and the Broadway creative team in a revival of the Broadway show that, after its Broadway Palm run, will head to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center before heading out on a national tour to some 20 U.S. cities.
‘This is a musical with a capital M. Nearly everyone in the cast not only sings and dances but plays at least one instrument as well. There are a cello, some mandolins, an accordian, guitars, concertina, violins, piano, ukelele, banjo, percussion, drum set and Cajon or box drum.
There was a pre-show during which audience members could go up on stage to patronize the bar set up there for either beer or wine and mingle with the cast for about 10 minutes. Of course there also was music — in more than one language.
When the show begins, one might assume that the action takes place in this bar. Wrong. The set doubles as a music store and vacuum cleaner shop and other sites as needed.
Pay attention.
Or not.
The music and dancing nearly outshines the story, which is somewhat convoluted and develops slowly. The setting is Dublin but the characters seem to represent many nationalities with a love story involving a guy (Jack Gerhard who is the son of a vacuum cleaner shop owner) and a Czech girl (Mariah Lotz) who is married. When she hears the guy sing and play the guitar, she encourages him to make a demo and get to the U.S. She even leads him to a bank manager (Todd Aulwurm) to negotiate a loan.
Together the guy and the girl sing “Falling Slowly.”
“You should go to New York, find your woman and sing your songs to the woman,” the Czech girl says to the guy.
Is their romance to be or not to be? Will he listen to her or not? The story toys with us nearly every moment just as the music pulls us one way and another even as it pulls the guy and the girl one way and then another.
“Once” continues at the Broadway Palm through Sept. 28 before moving to the Barbara Mann Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 5 and then on to its national tour.
The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. For performance times and prices, call the box office at 239-278-4422 or visit broadwaypalm.com.
