Halloween children’s events set for Oct. 31
Venice-area kids are picking out their costumes to show off starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 during the annual Children’s Halloween Parade in Centennial Park.
The parade down Venice Avenue will follow promptly at 5 p.m. led by the Lions Club of Venice Float and members.
The Venice Lions Club has sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues in downtown Venice.
This is a chance for children to show off their costumes to the delight of spectators, parents and grandparents.
Venice MainStreet and its partners support this annual event. For more information contact Kara Morgan, Venice MainStreet CEO, at 941-484-6722.
Since 1988, Venice MainStreet has been dedicated to preserving and enhancing downtown Venice.
The 50-member Venice Lions Club conducts a wide variety of vision and hearing projects, as well as a number of community-related activities.
Pride Festival being plannedSuncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, is planning the second Venice Pride Festival at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for Saturday, Nov. 2, For vendor information or more details, email info@veniceflpride.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.