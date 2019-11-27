“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and other bad boy country tunes had the Friday night audience in the Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre cheering and on occasion (when invited to do so) singing along with the performers.
The occasion was FST’s newest in-house creation, “Outlaws & Angels,” created by Richard and Rebecca Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser.
Would that they had the time to create all their shows. They do it that well, crafting them so well to their audiences. Not to say that Hopkins does not bring in great shows tor, but their in-house cabaret creations nearly always are just what their audiences really like.
For this one, the challenge was even greater — fit six performers on a stage that can handle five but really is ideally suited to four.
Friday that number was further augmented by some people in the audience — actually some of the show’s backers as it turned out. They really liked that music and joyfully sang along when the audience was invited to do so by the cast.
Joe Casey might have stolen the entire show (appropriate for an “outlaw” character) had it not been for nearly everyone else in the cast. His speaking voice is as much pure country as is his singing voice. Combined with his guitar playing, he was the quintessential perfect choice for this cast. No surprise that he has been there before and likely will be called back again in the future when the right part comes along.
Nick Lerangis, another returnee, performed the Johnny Cash song, “I Walk the Line,” more as a lead in to the songs that followed than as it was performed by Cash who was a drug addict for a time but never in prison except as a performer.
Rosie Weber was a triple threat as a keyboardist, singer and quite often by doing intros to songs in the show. Also featured on stage in nearly equal doses just as much on stage is Madalyn McHugh. Not seen so often although on stage just as much is fiddler Cat Peterson. Fortunately her talent was not hidden for the entire show for she ia really fine fiddler. From my stage left vantage point, I did not see enough of her but those seated in the stage right area, probably did get to see who was doing all that great fiddling.
Completing this talented cast is J. Vance who was an FST acting apprentice in the 201‘7-2018 season.
Costumes are by Susan Angerman, lighting by Michael Cummings and music direction by Darren Server with Henry Hanson as sound and light board operator. Thomas Korp was the sound designer.
Randazzo has become a director to be reckoned with. This is one of three shows she is directing this season, along with other duties at FST as Literary Manager, professional actress and teaching artist as well as in-residence director.
“Outllaws and Angels” is scheduled to run in the Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre through March 22, although it might well be extended, if Friday night’s audience reception is a clue. For tickets to this and other FST productions call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.com.
Currently running in FST’s Gompertz Theatre on First Street is “Bright Star” which should also appeal to country music fans for its amazing fiddling as well as for its story and acting.
