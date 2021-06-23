Masks are coming off as fast as travelers can book new cruises.
But is that a good idea as luggage is being packed by people desperate to get away after being at home for more than a year.
A good friend just returned from a cruise, albeit a river cruise in this country, and while the small ship was not filled, and everyone was tested before boarding, was anyone really traveling at no risk to themselves or others?
Most had flown in from somewhere on a plane that was closer to being filled than planes had been for a long time.
Shots were not required for the cruise, just a last-minute test for the virus administered to all passengers with results in three hours. Those who passed were allowed to board.
In addition to some empty cabins, it sounded as though there may not have been a full crew — at least not one experienced with that ship, which shall be nameless.
Even the food was disappointing to my friend.
Usually, cruise ships are well-oiled machines with a majority of crew members having been on board for months with only a small percentage of replacements, and even those are usually at least familiar with the line, if not the boat.
This trip seemed to be a maiden voyage in too many ways.
Many cruise lines have used the shut-down time to sell older ships, take delivery of new and even bigger ships and retrofit the remaining ships with anti-pandemic systems, equipment and more for everyone’s health.
While selling old ships for millions and taking delivery of new ships at so many billions of dollars, with little but advanced deposits as current income, the cruise lines seemed to be living as dangerously as those passengers who, in my opinion, may be a little too eager to test the soundness of their bodies and minds.
For now, I feel safer on the major airlines, where the recirculated air is pretty much confined to just a few rows and seats, as opposed to a floating hotel where the cleaning equipment and fresh germs can too easily move from cabin to cabin even if personnel literally use a new individual sanitation package for each cabin.
Just using the same vacuum alone for two or more cabins risks all. And then are so many places on board where the air is anything but fresh.
Until there s a requirement that all passengers and crew have current vaccinations, everyone is at risk of that one person who never had the vaccine and sat next to an infected person en route to the port where everyone boarded that ship for this particular cruise.
Why is that so difficult to understand?
Is being re-elected so important that no politician dares to make the hard but perhaps the wiser choice for the protection of the majority?
What choice, you ask? No vaccine, no passage. Millions of people have suffered from this pandemic, on all shores, and it seems in every country.
And while the U.S has at least three viable vaccines and the ability to vaccinate everyone willing to accept the vaccine, millions are declining to be vaccinated — many millions, in fact. They are trusting their youth, their strong bodies, their belief in a higher power and goodness knows what else to protect them.
They need only to have read or watched a news show to know that none of those things offers 100% protection.
I know many who are young and strong and supposedly intelligent yet somehow managed to contract the coronavirus. Thankfully, I know no one who died from the virus but I do know some who have been left with some not-too-wonderful residual problems.
Perhaps the risk was worth it, even if they are no longer as strong as they once were.
I stayed home for months, avoiding some of my most favorite places until I could be vaccinated and felt that was truly worth it.
And now as the variants pile up, what else must we do to keep the pandemic at bay?
We managed to get rid of TB and polio and all the scourges that accompanied those two ailments. Now there are even occasional reports of them possibly making a comeback. Did someone let those viruses loose again, just as someone may have released the coronavirus?
Vaccines really do protect, certainly better than anything else that has come along.
Although those higher powers might work too, if you let them.
Consider the story about the man trapped on his roof in a flood.
A man came along in a rowboat and offered a ride. The man turned him down, saying that God would protect.
Another person came along in a bigger boat offering assistance. Again, the man said that God would protect him.
Finally after, declining help from a third person, the man found himself at the pearly gates, face to face with God. The man asked God why he had not assisted him.
“Why did you decline the help of the three men that I sent to help you?” God said.
Faith can indeed work miracles, many have said, but one also has to be open to what sort of help one might receive.
I will continue to wear my mask for your sake as much as mine. I hope you will too.
