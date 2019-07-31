Love is the language spoken by the very best health care providers. You can feel it in the tenderness toward their patients and hear it in the laughter between co-workers.
And sometimes that love turns into something very special, indeed.
I met Paul Joerg when we shared a lunch table in the cafeteria my first month at the hospital. He was intelligent, kind and witty.
Janice noticed those qualities, too. Paul was a transporter and she was on the PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) team. They were often working on the same floor, and she could see how warm and gentle he was. So one day when he walked in and said, “Hey there” to her co-worker, Janice asked, “What about a ‘Hey there’ for Janice?”
His reply caught her a bit off guard. “Are you married?”
She paused, looked at her ring finger and said, “Nope.”
“Oh,” was all he said.
“Well, that settles it,’’ she said.
He smiled and walked away. “I knew then that I would marry her,” he shares today.
The next time they spoke was in the cafeteria. She asked if she could join him. When he happily agreed, she started with, “I’m not like other women.”
The conversation that started that day lasted for months and would often take them to Legacy Trail to walk and talk for hours, losing track of time.
After five months of confirming his original intuition, Paul asked Janice’s father for her hand and received his blessing.
One Saturday evening in June, after a nice long walk on the Legacy Trail, he proposed. She said yes.
Well, I guess that settles it.
MK Mueller is director of culture engagement for Venice Regional Bayfront Health. She can be reached at MK.Mueller@BayfrontHealth.com.
