Pelican Pointe Relay for Life team reached its goal of going over the top with more than a $25,000 profit for their community garage sale and becoming “One in a Million” in the state. On Jan. 15, a Facebook posting showed the group had raised $979,705 before this year’s fundraiser. About 400 volunteers worked for months gathering and pricing goods. They stored them in their garages then transported to the Pelican Pointe Club and courtyard.
The team celebrated its largest event ever with 1,315 shoppers looking for treasures.
“if we can do anything to help rid our world of this horrific disease, the time and effort are all worth it,” said Diane Farrell chair of the event. The group is still waiting for results of Ebay and consignment sales.” “Guess we will be on our way to our next million,” Diane added.
It’s easy to see, the Pelican Pointe Relay team members are Venice’s 1 in a million neighbors.
Three hour tea
Why not have a By the Sea Picnic Tea? Maureen Senecal and Judy Vincent and their committee thought it was a great idea as did 146 women who were on hand for the fun. This Pelican Pointe Women’s Association created an afternoon tea, fashion show, steel drum band entertainment and prizes. The day ended with an original song sung by the committee in full costume.
Three cheers to this group of neighbors who hold many fundraisers like their Relay and Golf Tournament but realize the importance of just getting together for fun and laughter. They know this feeds the soul.
One our best
The special person of this week is Sue Lord. In 2002 Sue held the first Relay for Life garage sale in her garage at Pelican Pointe. Sue’s husband died of cancer and she wanted a cause. Over the years Sue championed the Relay for Life chairing the Venice event and being a spokesperson.
As life happens, Sue was diagnosed with cancer but never stopped her determination to be involved through treatment and surgeries. For two years now Sue has been cancer free. She recently underwent her 18th reconstructive surgery.
Those of us who know Sue admire her undying faith and courage. She is the champion of survivors and those in treatment. We hope and pray she will always feel our gratitude and good thoughts as we surround her with our love.
Sue Lord is hands down one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.