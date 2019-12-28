Rachel Wolfe, left, Debbie Kircher, Cameron Anderson, Nancy Simmonds, Barbara Kessler, Nancy Lihan, Scot Deagan and Ann Larrabee are the Sandhill Strings, a group of musicians who enjoy playing locally for various groups. It is an all-volunteer group of violin, viola, cello, piano and flute players. Sandhill Strings members performs at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, fundraiser functions and private events. Simmonds co-founded the group with Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.