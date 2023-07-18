Most grandparents take photos of their grandchildren with their cameras or phones. Singer Kitt Moran was visiting family up north and was so taken by her grandson collecting flowers in a field for his mother that she captured his likeness in acrylics instead of on film. Moran sings at Allegro Bistro every Tuesday evening.
Twenty-one graduate students of Englewood Sailing Association proudly received their certificates recently at ESA’s Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park in Englewood. It was the third Summer Camp of 2023 conducted by ESA and it brought the total of new sailors to 82 for the year. ESA is a nonprofit sailing organization whose goal is to teach youths character, confidence and community through sailing. Visit ESA’s website: englewoodsailing.org.
C.H. Ritt, president of ESA, is shown with graduating students Amber Aiken, Colin Morey, Corey Rice. Dahlia Boyd, Danelle Ballard, Ella Harris, Hannah Ballard, Jacob Eaton, Jacob Florea, James Rawcliffe, Julianna Florea, Kaleb Toney, Keirstyn Toney, Meara Hill, Nathaniel Zydzik, Nolan Gambrel, Paityn Depergola, Quinn Wysoki, Sebastian Beadle, Teaghan Beal and Tom Krawczuk.
PAINTING BY KITT MORAN
PHOTO BY JOHN RIEHL
PHOTO BY JOHN RIEHL
