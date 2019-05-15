Advanced technology has significantly improved healthcare in America but as a result, doctors are becoming further removed from their patients, says a physician who practiced medicine for more than five decades and started the anesthesiology program at Venice Hospital.
“The doctor is in one room doing robotics, for example, while the patient is in another room being operated on,” said Dr. Richard Beebe. “The same thing is happening with computers. I could not talk to a computer and I really couldn’t find out what the problems were with my patients unless they could talk to me. We need to be able to take advantage of the advancing technology without sacrificing the personal interaction that is necessary between the patient and the physician.”
A native of rural Central Ohio, Beebe earned a business degree from The Ohio State University in 1954 before being drafted into the Navy toward the end of the Korean War. Following his service, Beebe returned to Columbus, Ohio, and a job with the phone company as well as a side job keeping accounting books for local dentists and physicians.
“I got to know a number of them personally and thought I’d like to do that. I went back to Ohio State and took a year of pre-med and then got into medical school,” he said. “I graduated from the school in 1964 and then went to Colorado for my internship.”
Beebe joined a family practice in Denver in 1965 at a time when Medicare was being introduced.
“Everyone was afraid that it was going to be socialized medicine and we were all going to be hired by the federal government,” he said. “It actually turned out to be a good thing. At that time, I was getting $7 for an office call and $150 for obstetrics, including circumcisions. I was in general practice there for six years and thoroughly enjoyed it.”
In 1971, the chair of the anesthesiology program at University of Florida (UF) offered Beebe a residency with a stipend since he had already been in practice for several years.
“I found that I liked anesthesiology as much as I did general practice. It was an exciting field and one that enabled a lot more specialized surgeries,” he said. “In 1965, when I first began practicing general medicine, if you fell and broke your hip, you usually went to a nursing home and they didn’t fix it because they didn’t think you could stand the anesthesia. You lived for three months and you likely died of pneumonia.
“The technology is so much more advanced today. It’s unbelievable. When I started in anesthesiology, for example, cataract surgery would take a week. Today, the outpatient surgery might take 15 minutes. And the way they advertise it now, it’s amazing there is a cataract left in this community.”
After completing his residency at UF, Beebe was looking for opportunities along Florida’s Gulf Coast when Venice Hospital’s administrator, Ron Hanson, invited him to come and establish an anesthesiology department.
“They had one nurse anesthetist here then. At the time, an anesthesiologist would come down from Sarasota — they would give him several cases at a time — and then he would drive home. The hospital had recently gotten several new specialty surgeons in town so the need (for an onsite anesthesiologist) was critical. They were all so well trained, the hospital really started to take off.”
Beebe served at Venice Hospital from 1973 until 1992 and was a member of its board of directors for some of that time.
Because the hospital was a not-for-profit and so dependent on Medicare reimbursement (representing at least 75 percent of its business), it was difficult to operate in the black. After several attempts to generate additional revenue, the hospital was sold to Bon Secours, a not-for-profit Catholic organization, on Aug. 24, 1995.
Bon Secours, in turn, sold the hospital in 2005 to the for-profit hospital chain Health Management Associates, which was acquired by Community Health Systems in 2014.
After taking a year off to retrain for family practice, Beebe went to work for the local Friendship Center. He served as its medical director for 20 years and worked two and a half days per week in its Medical Clinic. He also served two terms on the Center’s board of directors.
“People were so appreciative of having a doctor there they could go and see,” Beebe said. “Whether they had Medicare, secondary insurance or no insurance at all, they didn’t have to worry about the bill.”
One of the main things Beebe and his family enjoyed about Venice when they moved to the area 46 years ago was the sense of community that existed here.
“Everybody knew everybody,” he said. “The hospital in those days had a legacy of taking care of the community and treating its patients whether they could afford it or not.
“And remember that back in those days, the hospital was the biggest employer in town. Everybody supported the hospital; it was just the thing to do. Every project, every building that was constructed, and there were six or seven of them, they raised the money right here in the community.”
The physicians that are coming out of medical schools today are much better trained, Beebe said, and the advancements in technology have revolutionized healthcare. The rush to see more patients today, however, what Beebe calls “five-minute medicine,” has taken its toll on the relationship between patients and their care givers.
“I think that personal touch is something that is lost in medicine right now,” he said. “There isn’t time for what I used to call those ‘Hey, Doc’ moments.
“They’d come in with a cold, for example, and want you to check their chest. When the visit was about over, however, they’d say: ‘Hey Doc, as long as I’m here, would you mind checking this lump in my breast?’ Those kinds of issues are hard to catch with a computer.”
Many of the advancements that have been made in anesthesiology are the result of needing to monitor the vital signs of astronauts in space, he said.
“You have to stay on top of technology because that’s going to be our future,” he said. “At the same time, however, we must find ways to stay close to our patients.”
If he had to do it all over again, would Beebe go into medicine?
“Yes, I would,” he replied without hesitation. “There’s a lot of satisfaction in saving someone’s life and making them better. I’ve had the opportunity to treat several generations of the families that have been my patients.
“It’s been a wonderful thing for me and I thoroughly enjoyed medical practice, but I thoroughly enjoyed anesthesiology, too, because it was exciting. Stressful, yes, but we’ve enabled surgeons to perform more complicated procedures as a result of the advancements.”
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at: 1926venice@gmail.com.
