Anne Frank would be 90 years old this year — had she survived the Holocaust.
She did not.
She and her family were among the 6 million Jews and others so hated by the Nazis in the late 1930’s and during World War II that they were systematically exterminated.
Pieter Kohnstam, of Venice, as a youngster in Amsterdam, was her neighbor. Their parents lived in the same apartment complex. As he was younger, Anne was sometimes a playmate and sometimes his babysitter.
“We had a ground floor apartment and the Franks lived two apartments away but on the second floor,” Kohnstam said recently, while talking about those years and his family’s eventual dangerous escape to Argentina.
He spoke about those years to fellow residents of Venice Golf and River Club.
“People in the Netherlands were acceptive of everyone,” he said.
Most of the neighbors were immigrants. Many were Jews. His parents had moved there in 1933 because it was a neutral country, a place where they might be safe from what was occurring in Germany where Hitler and his followers began their evil ways. The clouds of war were forming.
On Nov. 9, 1939, more than 250 synagogues were burned on what would forever be known as Kristallnacht, “the night of broken glass.” More than 7,000 Jewish-owned businesses were trashed and many Jews were killed. The next day thousands of Jews were arrested and sent to concentration camps where many died.
“People were hoping the clouds of war would not happen in the Netherlands,” Kohnstam said.
The Kohnstams and the Franks were upper middle class families. Pieter’s father was in the toy business and Otto Frank was in the food business. Too soon, even Amsterdam was changing. Jewish children were removed from the public schools. They had to go to Jewish schools.
Kohnstam recounted the story of a well-dressed Jewish gentleman.
“A Nazi stopped him and made the man clean the Nazi’s boot and make it shine by rubbing the boots with the cloth of his good suit. And then he shot him.”
On another occasion, which is included in Kohnstam’s book, three Nazi’s appeared with a truck and knocked on the door of a family of eight living in a neighboring apartment. The Nazis broke down the door, took everything but one bed from the apartment and smashed doors and everything else. The family huddled outside and then received help from neighbors who cared for the children while the parents cleaned up what was left of their apartment as best they could. A few days later, the Nazis returned and shot that entire family for having sold goods to Jews.
“They had executed an entire family as a warning to the rest of us.”
One day the family received orders to appear at the railway station on a specific date and to bring the following items: 1 pair of boots, 2 shirts, 2 underpants, tooth brush and such. They were going to be sent to a prison in Weisterburg. Those train cars usually held 600 people. There was no heat and no ventilation, let alone any facilities.
When the Nazis came to the Kohnstam’s apartment, Pieter, then 6, was given a piece of paper and told to swallow it. With no time to make a plan, Pieter and his parents walked away. His grandmother stayed behind.
That was the beginning of the family’s flight. Pieter was with his mother sometimes and sometimes with his father. They had the clothes on their backs, but with the assistance of other Jews and many gentiles, they made their way little by little to eventual freedom, but not without enduring unspeakable traumas along the way.
It would be years before Pieter would write the book and still more years before he rewrote the book to include information compiled by his father and also some information from this mother. His parents separated by the time the family made their way to Argentina.
Kohnstam said he still has occasional feelings of rejection.
They had made their way from Amsterdam to Antwerp, Paris and Cherbourg. Pieter, just 6 years old, endured unspeakable ordeals in order to survive.
“My father spoke English but with a heavy German accent,” Kohnstam continued. “So he could not talk at all.”
Eventually Pieter and his father made their way to Barcelona.
“We dressed like farmers and traveled through the fields. Sometimes we would be wet for weeks.”
Finally, in April of 1943, they were put on a freighter to Argentina. It took 72 to 74 days.
His mother was on another train. It went to Stoler. She was apprehended but the family always had a plan and she, too, eventually made her way to Argentina.
People often ask Pieter why he has no tattoo. Neither did his mother or father because they were never in a concentration camp.
“What I saw and heard and smelled, you never forget,” Kohnstam said.
His parents later separated, but Kohnstam feels the fact that he was always with one or the other is what saved him.
He took some questions from the audience and then signed copies of his books. He did not bring nearly enough.
In June, Kohnstam and his wife, Susan, will return to Amsterdam for the 90th anniversary of his friend’s birth. As his book also has been published in the Netherlands, he will do some talks there and sign copies of that edition.
Kohnstam’s talk was introduced and moderated by Rich Bracco, and Susan manned the computer, which displayed photos of the family and many of the places he mentioned in his talk.
