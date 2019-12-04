The Plantation Community Foundation hosted its first fundraising event of the 2019-20 season, Nov. 14 at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
The event featured the “Atlantic City Boys” performing rock-n-roll harmonies of The Beach Boys, Drifters, the BeeGees and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, a lively auction, cash prize drawings and great food.
A 1950s-60s theme was the style for the night and most of the attendees dressed in the Bobby Sox/Hippie attire of those decades. The foundation’s first fundraising event of the season had more than 300 participants.
Future events include the fashion show Feb. 5, the Pro-Am Golf Tournament on March 1-2, and the Bluegrass & BBQ Festival on March 29. All events are open to the public. To register online, go to:plantation communityfoundation.org/events or call 941-497-4826 for more information.
Proceeds from the “Fun” Raiser will become part of the grants fund that is allocated by the Plantation Foundation each April to worthy, eligible local charities.
The foundation supports not-for-profit agencies and organizations engaged in social services, health, cultural enrichment, education and the environment. The foundation has awarded funds in excess of $3 million in total grants to the South Sarasota County community since its inception. In April 2019, $124,600 was awarded to 49 not-for-profit agencies.
Plantation Community Foundation, incorporated in Florida in 1988, is an organization composed of residents of Plantation and surrounding neighborhoods, and members and employees of Plantation Golf & Country Club, who are dedicated to improving the quality of life in South Sarasota County.
Operating in accordance with the provisions of Section 501©(3) of the IRS Code, gifts to the Foundation are deductible to the extent provided by current tax laws. 100 percent of all contributions are retained by Plantation Community Foundation, Florida Registration #SC-01039.
The Plantation headquarters is at 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.