When Players executive director Jeffery Kin and his team selected the shows for this season, they picked Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies” for an excellent reason.
The story is about the final show in a theater that will be torn down.
In the ensuing year or so, things have changed. “Follies” will not be the final show in the old building. The theater was given an additional year before it must vacate its present space. Its new theater in Lakewood Ranch will not be ready for occupancy then and The Players will have to use/rent theater space for some time, but an additional season is a huge help as Sarasota’s oldest theater and possibly the state’s oldest community theater, awaits completion of its new space at Lakewood Ranch.
If anyone has a space that can be used by the Players during 2021 until the new theater is completed, call Kim at 941-365-2494.
Now back to the present.
The cover design for “Follies” is as suitably old and tattered in appearance as the theater, not The Players Theatre but the theater in which James Goldman staged “Follies.” Sadly, the story is just too long and even Sondheim’s music can’t perform such a miracle. Nor can the director but any of it, because of the U.S. copyright laws. A few years ago, another theater cut a few lines from a production. The next morning that theater received a cease and desist order and had a dark theater for more than a week while those words were put back in the script and the actors learned the correct words.
The lesson here is that if you do not like a performance, there could be any number of reasons.
“Follies” is about some old actors who return to the theater on its final night. Some reminisce about the old days. Some lament lost loves. Some regret relationships that resulted from those early days.
There is much singing and dancing but also raised voices as old relationships fall apart faster than the old theater.
There is a lovely scene in which a girl skilled in performing on silk as they do in the circus, seems to float aloft in the old space and other times is enveloped in the many yards of fabric.
The lengthy cast includes Andrea Keddell as Sally Durant Plummer, Ken Basque as Buddy Plummer, KJ Hatfield as Phyllis Rogers Stone and Tim Fitzgerald as Ben Stone, Caroline Culbreath as Young sally, Lauren Nielson as Young Phyllis, Zoe Smith as Young Phyllis u/s, Elie Gilbert as Young Buddy and Kenneth Giesge as Young Ben.
There are number singers and dancers in the ensemble and a plethora of wonderful costumes by Shea O’Neil and Georgina Willmott. Choreography is by Charlie Logan and Logan Junkins. The set was designed by Ken Junkins and includes wonderful use of many stage curtains which add depth to the scenes in which they are used.
Kin continues to be a one-man band who by day is moving the theater toward its new home at Lakewood Ranch while also watching over day-to-day operations, performing occasionally as director, or even as an actor as he is proficient in most any theatrical role.
As this is a special theatrical community, the Players had some help from the Asolo Rep, Manatee Players, Venice Theatre and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.
“Follies” continues through April 14, evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. There are no performances April 1, 5, 8, 9 nor 10. The theater is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota For tickets, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: theplayers.orv.
P.S. If your program seems tattered and old, it was designed that way. Each and every cover has the same worn edges and same surface scratch marks. Kudos to the designer Joe Tricarico.
