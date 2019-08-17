“When you’re down and out; when you’re on the street; when evening falls so hard, I will comfort you.”
— From “Bridge Over Troubled Water, sung by Simon & Garfunkel
When I think about the people I recently met at the urging of friends, I can only relate their essence to the song “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
Don’t get me wrong, they aren’t saints, they’re real people dealing with real life situations while helping people get their letters and packages mailed. They are also experts at putting the customer first every chance they get.
So, while I usually write about one person, in this case, it’s important to talk about the entire three-person team at Cole’s Postal Center USA, 2357-3 South Tamiami Trail, in Venice. The Center is at the intersection of State Road 776 and U.S. Highway 41, phone: 941-492-5762. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Dennis Cole opened the Postal Center in March 2018 for a couple of reasons, he said.
“I was retired and found it boring, and I looked for a way to interact with the public. I love interacting with people.”
Cole, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had worked in sales and marketing.
“I pride myself on making people feel like they are the most important person in the world. The attitude here is to try to make everybody feel special,” he said, with a nod to the two ladies seated next to him, employees Katherine Hall and Kristine Handrinos.
“We’ve been very blessed here and I give the gals credit for that, for the way they care for people and make sure to do what’s best for the customer.”
They must be doing something right, reflected in these quotes from a couple of people who have benefited from the kind treatment at the Cole Center.
Perri Adair Johnson went to the Center to buy stamps and mail something out. When she left, her car wouldn’t start. She went back in and they let her use the phone to call for a tow, which she said turned into hours of waiting (evidently the tow truck driver didn’t the message until a couple hours later).
“They gave me some water, had me sit in a chair and read any of the books or materials they had for sale while I waited. When it was closing time, I went to sit on a bench outside and Dennis asked if I wanted him to sit with me while I waited. I said no, but I was so impressed with how kind they all were.”
Mary Geekie left a post on a neighborhood newsletter that I read. Knowing Mary, I asked if I could share her comments with our readers and she agreed. She wrote: “Dennis Cole, Kristine Handrinos, Katherine Hall are the happiest workers I have ever encountered. They actually will save you money shipping your packages — it happened to me! You need to find this out for yourselves. Go there!”
She said they had saved her half the original price of mailing a package by repacking it and shipping it in a less-expensive wrapper.
What makes the gals so happy and kind-hearted?
Hall said, “We treat the person in the most economical way possible, sending their mail to its destination using the best process at the best price possible.”
Their ability to focus on giving good customer service comes from having the ability to appreciate their customers.
“We can sense if someone is not having a good day and we want to turn it around for them. It’s our challenge to make them have a good day … it’s so cool,” she said smiling. “And If someone comes in with a big box to go out, our challenge is to save them as much money as possible in getting it shipped.”
“I share my day with my husband, Rob, and tell him this job is generally fun. If I’m in a bad mood, coming to work gets me in a better mood. It’s the first job I’ve ever had that I can say that about. It’s a combination of the customers and the people I work with — an amalgam of the best customers, coworkers and boss.”
“We have so much fun, and we treat people with respect. We want to hear their story and get to know them. If they served in Vietnam or another way in the military, we want to know that and show them respect.”
Kristine joined the conversation.
“She is right, our customers know we care about them,” she said.
According to Katherine, Kristine is a very compassionate person who not only works many hours at the Postal Center but also takes care of her mother and cleans a friend’s house every weekend because she needs the help.
“I genuinely like helping people,” Kristine said. “One thing I can say about all of us — Dennis, Katharine and me, we are genuine; there is not anything fake about who we are. We genuinely have kind hearts.”
She said sometimes someone comes in who has lost a family member, and they talk to them about it.
“I’ve seen tears in Dennis’ eyes, Kristine said. “Katherine and I give words of comfort. We have a lot of respect for our customers. If they’re moving, we help in whatever way we can. If they have mobility problems, we run to the door and help them in, and sometimes reopen the door after closing to help someone with a late package.”
A big reason why the trio can take their time with people is the Center is not a company and is not a U.S. Post Office, so they can use any available delivery system, Dennis explained. They access the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, UPS or DHL to mail and ship items. They also sell books written by local authors, greeting cards, and vanilla made by Dennis’ sister, Linda Hathaway, who is his accountant.
“This is totally privately owned. We do not have a company image, but do have a company identity, and that is to be customer oriented. The gals are very knowledgeable and strive to give the best customer service they can. We pray with people if they’re in need and give away free crosses to those who want one,” he said.”
In this day when there’s been so much negative news, it’s always a pleasure to talk about good things that people like this group of Venetians deliver. They not only provide a useful service in a reasonable fashion but they also offer that bridge over troubled water.
