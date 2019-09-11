Staff Report
Venice MainStreet is holding a contest for the 32nd annual Downtown Venice Art Fest official poster design.
The deadline for submitting artwork is Oct. 7. The art festival will be held Nov. 2 and 3.
The artist selected by the Design Committee will be awarded $500 for their design, along with a booth at the festival ($500 value, for a prize package worth $1,000). The winning design will be featured as the official poster, which will be showcased on merchandise and in advertising.
The winner must be available for an unveiling event on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Guidelines:
Original (unframed) artwork must be delivered to Collector’s Gallery and Framery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave., by Oct. 7.
The winner must also submit a high-resolution editable, working digital file (for poster and merchandise production).
Finished poster size will be 22” x 28” (original does not need to be the same size).
Image must follow a theme of “Parks.” (Copy that will be incorporated into the poster/merchandise will include “32nd Annual Downtown Venice Art Fest”).
The design will be showcased on other merchandise, along with the T-shirts.
The design will be used in advertising done by Venice MainStreet Inc. Any advertising done by Howard Alan Events may not include the design.
About the Downtown Venice Art Fest
The Downtown Venice Art Fest is one of the area’s largest and finest art shows. Tens of thousands of visitors kick-off season with this Howard Alan event that takes place along Venice Avenue in historic downtown Venice.
For more information and for an entry form, call Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722. Find out more about Howard Alan Events at: artfestival.com.
