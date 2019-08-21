Santa

Santa and teacher, “Elf” Sandy Culleny with the four- and five-year old class.

By BARBARA ZIER

Guest Writer

Santa arrived for a visit at Venice Nokomis Community Preschool, as he was vacationing in Florida, in shorts and sandals!

He was making sure children remembered to say their prayers, brush their teeth and not forget to put their toys and bikes away when done using them. A “pinky promise” will help the children remember.

After Santa’s visit, a group of preschoolers visited Aston Gardens senior living facility to sing Christmas songs with the residents. As a special surprise there was a snack of gingerbread cookies and punch and then each rising kindergartner received a backpack that was filled with school supplies. The residents had donated the items and filled the backpacks.

The sing-a-long with preschoolers and their adopted grandparents included old favorites they all knew like “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph,” “We wish you a Merry Christmas,” and others. The children also sang some of their new songs to entertain the adults. Happy Birthday to Jesus was sung by all as a remembrance of what is the true meaning of Christmas.

