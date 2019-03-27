“Do you have enough food at home?”
That one simple question in the maternity ward has created a systemic change in how Sarasota County is addressing childhood hunger.
After a baby is born, a series of tests ensures that the newborn leaves the hospital safe, happy and healthy. But what happens after that child arrives home?
Funded by a $674,628 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, All Faiths Food Bank has established a three-year pilot program to reduce childhood hunger and its negative health effects.
Aligned with the First 1,000 Days Initiative (designed to improve access to prenatal, newborn, and early childhood development care for local families who need it most), the Pediatric Food Insecurity Screen Project will be conducted in partnership with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
“This investment in early childhood hunger is a game-changer,” Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank said. “The grant affords us the opportunity to pilot a new program to screen families with newborns for food insecurity.
“Just imagine connecting those families with healthy, nutritious food from the moment of their baby’s birth throughout childhood. That’s the incredible potential of this program.”
Families with young children will be identified as at-risk for food insecurity and connected with sustainable federal and community-based food resources.
Food insecurity and hunger in infants can have a permanent impact on brain development. Inadequate food intake in children is associated with serious health, behavior and cognitive defects. Children who are food insecure are at greater risk of poor health, hospitalizations and developmental delays.
“Children were often not being identified as food insecure until they entered the public school system,” said Teri A Hansen, president and CEO of the Barancik Foundation. “That’s four to five years without adequate nutrition during the most vital time of their brain development. Now these kids can be identified right from the start.”
“Healthy nutrition is a critical component in the development, learning and lifelong health of babies and toddlers,” said Strategic Program Officer Colleen Reinert. “This project allows All Faiths to work directly with health care partners to screen for food insecurity and intervene at a critical stage in life that impacts long-term health outcomes.”
In year one of the project, All Faiths will work with SMH Women and Children’s Services and Johns Hopkins All Children’s to develop a standard process to identify food insecure children, refer them for services and report follow-up and access rates. Years two and three will be expanded to include other organizations.
All Faiths will engage and incorporate the support and expertise of medical professionals to develop specific measurements and targets. Data gathered will be used to evaluate the process, compliance and barriers to screening.
Further, it will guide improvements to the overall project, client referral rates, access to food and future healthcare partnerships.
In 2016, All Faiths Food Bank evolved its mission to reflect the critical role it plays in improving the health of our communities. This change shifted the Food Bank’s practices to include a large increase in fresh produce distribution, funded by Barancik Foundation, and an expansion of its partnerships to incorporate health care organizations.
Inspired by the American Academy of Pediatrics’ 2015 policy report recommending that pediatricians screen children for food insecurity, All Faiths reached out to local healthcare providers and systems to determine interest and capacity to use the screening tool recommended by the Academy.
For more information, contact Reinert at creinert@allfaithsfoodbank.org or visit: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
