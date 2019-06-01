There’s been some excitement in the air at the Venice Area Audubon Society’s Rookery, and it’s not over the usual egret mating, heron nests or anhinga chicks.
The Venice Rookery is known to many as a birding hot spot, with photographers from around the globe lining up in season to photograph dozens of species of birds.
However, this spring, there are “new birds on the block,” and though they haven’t drawn the same crowds as the herons or egrets, they’re the subjects of serious observation and careful recordkeeping.
Beginning in January, racks with specially designed gourd-shaped houses hanging from hooks were hoisted up on poles. They were positioned to receive Purple Martins migrating to Florida from their winter home in South America. It didn’t take long for the migrating Martins to settle in to their Venice accommodations and a new colony of Purple Martins was established.
Twice a week, volunteers from the Venice Area Audubon Society (VAAS) meet on site to document their latest observations on the colony.
One Sunday morning in May, three volunteers methodically checking each of 28 nests to note which nests were active, how many contained eggs and how many contained nestlings, or young birds.
The volunteers, James and Bonnie Weisensee, of Venice, and their son Michael, of Englewood, were eager to share their mission, which involves lowering the racks which suspend the white plastic gourd houses.
Currently there are 11 active nests, with 22 nestlings and 24 eggs. The volunteers work as a team, taking turns reaching into the nest cavity, removing each baby bird, documenting how mature it is, and observing the nest inside. They use a photo chart to determine the age of each young bird. If there are eggs, the eggs are counted. Some nests need nesting material replaced and the volunteers are ready with the pine needle bedding the Martins prefer.
During the nest-checking process, adult Purple Martins fly swiftly overhead, darting as they catch insects, including dragonflies, mosquitos and bees, which constitute their diet.
“The adult Martins are not at all wary of the humans who are looking in on their nests, handling their young,” Michael said.
He went on to say that the Martin population of Southwest Florida has become dependent on human intervention to provide appropriate housing and nest maintenance; they seem to understand that and tolerate it well.
"Purple Martins used to nest in natural cavities which occur high in trees, such as woodpecker nests," Michael explained. "The Martins in the eastern part of the U.S. have become dependent on "human landlords" who provide nesting houses on tall poles, tall enough to keep predators, such as snakes or raccoons, from getting to the nests."
Once all the nests have been checked and the day’s documentation is finished, the gourd frame is hoisted back up the pole where it will remain until the next group of volunteers returns a few days later.
Michael spoke for all the volunteers as he explained: “Being Purple Martin 'landlords' gives us an excellent opportunity to educate people about the beauty and wonder of these incredible birds. We encourage the public to attend our nest checks; hopefully more members of our community will become stewards for these birds, and for our natural environment.”
To observe the volunteers in action, try visiting the Rookery late in the morning on a Wednesday or on the weekend. Even if the volunteers are not present, the gourds are visible in the grassy area between the rookery pond and the Audubon Center.
The birds can be observed until migration back to South America begins during summer. The gourd houses stay in place until early August.
The Venice Audubon Rookery, open from dusk until dawn, is located on Annex Road, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, behind the Sarasota County Administration Building.
For more information, call 941-496-8984.
