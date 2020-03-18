Pita bread, fresh from an Egyptian clay oven, is the world’s best bread. Warm, soft and fluffy, it puts our western version to shame.
It’s a great way to start off your day in Cairo, accompanied by hummus, black olives and creamy feta cheese.
Cairo is a vast bustling, dirty, overcrowded city where the traffic is horrendous and the call to worship sounds five times daily to summon the faithful to prayer.
The sound is haunting, other-worldly, but it feels right in this city on the Nile where, on a clear day, you can see the outlines of the pyramids across the river in Giza. (The Egyptians call it fog; I call it smog).
Cairo is a city of ancient mosques, minarets, modern buildings, horrendous slums, donkey carts vying with cars, street markets, galabayas and burkas mixed with western dress. We were surprised to learn that wearing traditional dress is not a religious mandate. It’s a personal decision.
The treasure-laden, world-famous Egyptian Museum will soon move to its new home in a huge building with better lighting and vastly expanded exhibit space. It houses statuary, mummies and art from the ancient kingdom forward, encompassing 4,000 years of history.
In a country where only 2 percent of the land is arable, the rest being desert, 99 percent of the population lives on 3.5 percent of the land, mostly along the Nile River Valley and its fertile delta. The Sahara Desert, with its swirling sands and deceptive mirages, comprises the bulk of the country.
An occasional river boat plying the Nile with foreign tourists reminds you that January is high season in Egypt.
After the brief uprising in 2011 and subsequent events, tourism stopped completely. Tourists have returned since 2018.
Security is tight. Each tourist bus has an armed guard. Each hotel has stringent security measures.The huge police and military presence on the streets is no nonsense.
Foreign currency provides much needed revenue to boost Egypt’s coffers and the current government is taking no chances with the safety of visitors.
Floating down the Nile south from Luxor to Aswan is nothing short of amazing. Bulrushes line the river bank, with mud huts nestled among the stately date palms (the fresh dates are superb), with a backdrop of stark sand mountains.
Black-garbed women with only their eyes exposed cluster in circles, surrounded by playing children, cows, water buffalo, horses and donkeys. Life has changed little in the past 4,000 years.
The main attraction in Egypt is the antiquities. They do not disappoint.
From the huge reconstructed temples at Abu Simbel to the tombs continuously being excavated in the Valley of the Kings, the entire country is a museum of ancient wonders.
Huge statues, cartouches and hieroglyphics tell the story of many great kingdoms and the pharaohs who ruled them.
Outstanding among them are Ramses ll, his beloved queen, Nefertari, and the bold queen, Nefertiti, who ruled like a man.
Cleopatra’s fame and exploits have been forever glamorized by Elizabeth Taylor. The boy king, Tut, ruled only a few years before his premature death, but his fame overshadows his achievements and his tomb is one of the most frequently visited.
The population of approximately 98 million people is presumably a democracy, headed by a former general, but in reality seems closer to a dictatorship.
People are reluctant to complain after the chaos following the uprising and are quick to point out the much-needed reforms and stability.
One reform which has not happened is garbage collection. It piles up everywhere and is left to rot and feed the huge population of stray cats and dogs.
Surprisingly, the divorce rate is 60 percent. In rural areas, most marriage are still arranged, and interestingly, the divorce rate is lower for them than couples in the cities who meet and marry on their own. The law dictates that you must be 21 to marry but people manage to get around it.
Egyptians are excitable, affectionate, outgoing people, quick to greet a stranger and offer help. Sometimes more than you want or need.
Street vendors accost you, appearing out of nowhere. “La shakran” (no, thank you) becomes your favorite phrase, though it doesn’t even slow down their relentless pursuit.
Still shopping/bargaining is fun and friendly. Our dollar is widely accepted and easier to use than the Egyptian pound, which is worth approximately 17 cents.
Goods ranging from glass cases to Arab headgear to galabayas (long dresses) to scarabs to necklaces, etc., are for sale at every historic site and along the river.
One enterprising entrepreneur pulled his rowboat alongside our river boat and threw merchandise up to our balconies, barking out his prices. Great fun and bargaining ensued along, with an impressive number of purchases of towels, tablecloths, scarves, etc.
Egypt assaults your senses and enhances your appreciation for the ancient kingdoms that flourished along the Nile. It’s a living history lesson, an experience entirely foreign to our American lifestyle.
It’s well worth a visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.