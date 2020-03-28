About 2,000 women and men joined by the common thread of interest in quilts filled the Venice Community Center for a spectacular Venice Area Quilters’ Guild show.
They were treated to an array of traditional and whimsical quilts. Who knew a huge, cute zebra could be the star of a quilt?
The boutique is a popular place at the show. Members create and donate lap quilts and quilted items like angels for sale with proceeds benefiting the Guild’s Community Outreach.
Last year the group donated 367 lap quilts to foster children, veterans, Children First, Our Mother’s House, Tidewell Hospice, the Venice Fire Department’s Benevolent Fund and others.
The quilt show also included delicious meals catered by Café Venice.
Guild members meet monthly and their meetings involve business and a learning experience. Visit VAQG.org and find the Guild on Facebook.
Hang in there
My calendar for March and April was filled with events. Now everything is crossed out.
Special hugs to the organizers of these canceled events, who are juggling places and dates and trying to create order out of uncertainty.
Groups like the Guild are giving a sigh of relief that their event preceded the mandatory cancellations.
When other events get rescheduled, let’s remember to support them. Most of these nonprofits raise money for scholarships and grants that benefit students and projects in our community.
Not to worry. Hang in there. Let me know when you reschedule.
I promise never to complain about too many fashion shows again.
Two of our best
The special people of this week are Val Wurster and Jean Campbell, co-chairs of the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild quilt show.
They and their committee reorganized the site plan for the show. When regulars signed in, turned right and expected to see the boutique, they were instead greeted by some interesting vendors. Needless to say there were some complaints.
On Day 2, visitors were greeted by a guild member with a sign and an arrow directing everyone to the boutique.
The atmosphere of the show was friendly. The chairs made sure members were stationed at quilts ready to answer questions. People learned there are professional quilters who can charge from $100 to $1,000 for quilting a piece.
Bravo, Val, Jean and the Venice Quilt Show. It’s difficult to stop talking about such a sensational event.
