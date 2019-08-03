SCF

COURTESY PHOTO

SCF Radiography Program Director Patrick Patterson and students.

 COURTESY PHOTO

By Jamie Smith

Guest Writer

Radiography students at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) partnered with Special Olympics Florida and United Cerebral Palsy of Sarasota/Manatee to provide volunteer-led health screenings to participating athletes. The screenings took place at United Cerebral Palsy’s facility in Bradenton.

During the screenings, students educated participants on proper exercise techniques and the influence of nutrition on bone health. A portion of the screening included bone densitometry testing to provide information on the presence of osteoporosis.

“This was the first year the Radiography program was invited to this event, and students found the experience extremely rewarding,” said Patrick Patterson, Radiography program director.

