By Jamie Smith
Guest Writer
Radiography students at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) partnered with Special Olympics Florida and United Cerebral Palsy of Sarasota/Manatee to provide volunteer-led health screenings to participating athletes. The screenings took place at United Cerebral Palsy’s facility in Bradenton.
During the screenings, students educated participants on proper exercise techniques and the influence of nutrition on bone health. A portion of the screening included bone densitometry testing to provide information on the presence of osteoporosis.
“This was the first year the Radiography program was invited to this event, and students found the experience extremely rewarding,” said Patrick Patterson, Radiography program director.
For more information about the Radiography program or to apply, visit SCF.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.