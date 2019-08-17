By SUE HASSE
Guest Writer
Ray and Betty Lutze, of Venice, Florida, will celebrate their 70th anniversary Aug. 27. They were married in Bayshore, Long Island, New York on Aug. 27, 1949.
Mrs. Lutze is the former Elizabeth Ann Helbig.
Mr. Raymond Lutze worked as an electrical engineer at Northrup/Grumman in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Mrs. Lutze worked as a Christian Education Leader at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
The couple are the parents of five children: Nancy (Dave Paciencia), Jay (Ginnie) Lutze, Martha (Stewart Fox), Barb (Lockhart), Sue (Jim Hasse).
Mr. and Mrs. Lutze have 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. They also have a soon-to-be-born great-great-granddaughter.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary by enjoying a specially ordered dessert at Gardens of Venice on the day of their anniversary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.