Ray and Bette Lutze

Ray and Bette Lutze will celebrate their 70th anniversary Aug. 27.

By SUE HASSE

Guest Writer

Ray and Betty Lutze, of Venice, Florida, will celebrate their 70th anniversary Aug. 27. They were married in Bayshore, Long Island, New York on Aug. 27, 1949.

Mrs. Lutze is the former Elizabeth Ann Helbig.

Mr. Raymond Lutze worked as an electrical engineer at Northrup/Grumman in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Mrs. Lutze worked as a Christian Education Leader at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The couple are the parents of five children: Nancy (Dave Paciencia), Jay (Ginnie) Lutze, Martha (Stewart Fox), Barb (Lockhart), Sue (Jim Hasse).

Mr. and Mrs. Lutze have 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. They also have a soon-to-be-born great-great-granddaughter.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary by enjoying a specially ordered dessert at Gardens of Venice on the day of their anniversary.

