Because of concerns about the coronavirus, many events are being canceled or postponed. Check before you go and wherever you go, take suitable precautions
• Venice Peace Project has meditation 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For details, call 941-488-4942.
• Venice Interfaith Community Association continues its Winter Series with a program by Carleton Mayers II, founder of Mayers Strategic Solutions LLC. He is also supervising director in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Reform Program at Southern Poverty Law Center in Florida. A audience question-and-answer session will follow his presentation at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, Monday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m All welcome; donations gratefully accepted.
• A free seminar on how to maximize your charitable giving will be offered at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Christ Venice Church, located at 1475 Center Road. The seminar will outline such topics as developing plans with qualified charitable deductions, tax-free portfolio diversification and converting nonproducing property into income-generating assets. The seminar is provided by local financial strategist Reid Hartsfield, a member of the BB&T Wealth Team serving North Florida. His presentation is open to the public, but reservations are requested. To register, email: janie@mclureoil.com.
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer at noon on Tuesdays at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and a chair. All are welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome, as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, or email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.