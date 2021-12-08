Students from the Chabad of Venice Hebrew School of the Arts help create a festive atmosphere at the Chanukah Celebration at Centennial Park. Their “I have a Little Dreidle” song is a favorite and the audience always joins in the singing.
Joyce and Dr. Willard Lyons and Venice Police Capt. Charlie Thorpe joined more than 200 attending the Chabad of Venice Chanukah Celebration at Centennial Park. Captain Thorpe lit the Shamash Service Candle on the Menorah at the Park, and Dr. Lyons lit the first candle of Chanukah.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Mushka, Yocheved, Hinda and Rabbi Sholom Schmerling celebrate the joy of the family Chabad of Venice Chanukah Celebration at Centennial Park.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Chaya Rivka Schmerling enjoys teaching at the Chabad Hebrew School of the Arts. Each year, her students steal the show with their singing and fun personalities. Her exuberance is contagious.
“You be the light of the Menorah and let your light shine for all in the community to see,” said Rabbi Sholom Schmerling.
He offered this challenge to the more than 200 Chabad of Venice members and friends at Centennial Park. This after Venice Police Captain Charlie Thorpe lit the Shamash, the Service Candle and Dr. Willard Lyons lit the candle of the Menorah on the first day of Chanukah at the celebration.
Rabbi Schmerling welcomed everyone to the celebration. A concert by Natasha and Boris, aka the Freylekh Klezner Band, put the group in a festive mood. Chairs were filled with people of all ages enjoying delicious stuffed cabbage, donuts, latkes and soup.
The Rabbi thanked Chabad members Sasha and Maria. “These two haven’t slept in days,” he added. The Rabbi introduced Venice Vice Mayor Nick Pachota and Thorpe, who were representing the City of Venice.
One of the fun things about the students of the Chabad Hebrew School of the Arts is that their personalities shine through as they sing. Each has their own view of stage presence.
Their teacher, Chaya Rivka, deserves a cheer for showcasing them. The Rabbi described Chaya as “The power behind everything.”
No doubt the Chanukah Festival of the Lights makes Centennial Park one of the happiest places in town on this festive night.
The Rabbi’s remarks and lessons touched hearts. They also added light-hearted fun to this special night. When describing the historical event, the Rabbi said, “They tried to kill us. God saved us. Then everyone said, ‘Let’s eat.’” Happy Chanukah.
Two Of Our Best
The special people of this week are Dr. Willard and Joyce Lyons. These two never stop participating in life.
Over the years, Joyce has been in charge of the flea market at the Jewish Food Festival on Auburn Road.
Now they support Chabad. It was heartwarming to see Dr. Will climb the ladder to light the candle. He is a wonderful example of determination and courage.
Over the years, Joyce and Dr. Will have been active in the community as poll workers and members of the popular Senior Circle.
They are kind and friendly and proud of their heritage. They enjoy long visits from their family, especially time playing board games.
Dr. Willard and Joyce Lyons are two people who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
