By KIM COOL
Features Editor
The Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre bulged at the seams Saturday afternoon.
The stage was filled with six musicians their assorted instruments: piano, drums, bass, trumpet, banjo, saxophone, clarinet and more. From the minute they began playing and singing until the last note died away, the packed cabaret space was filled with sounds of the Swing era.
From Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade” featured in”Sun Valley Serenade” to “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinnochio” and “You Made Me Love You” from “Broadway Melody” of 1938, the cabaret was filled with great music. I don’t think anyone in the audience could have been more than a young child int hat era of ’30s and early ’40s but they enjoyed it.
All that great music was made even better by the talented performers.
The lone female performer, Kimberly Hawkey is the show’s creator and vocalist. She also plays banjo and can a muti-genre vocalist who can adapt to whatever she is singing from film tune to jazz. She has a slew of awards, has played in most of the best places and is not yet 30. Remember her name.
Assaf Gleizner is the group’s musical director and pianist. He has played all over the world and has a list of major projects in jazz and theater.
If you think these two were the show, you would be wrong. As talented as they are is Marty Peters who had enough personality for the entire group, plays reeds and sings and dances. His rendition of “I’ll Never Smile Again” from the film “Las Vegas Nights” mesmerized the audience.
Completing the list of super musicians are Uri Zelig on drums, Steve Morley on trumpet and Philip Ambuel on bass. Ambuel studied bass at George Mason University. Still studying, he has played all over the world, including a long sting in jazz clubs in Paris.
Unless the show is extended yet again, it is due to close within a week but do try to get tickets. Go early to dine in the cabaret before the show. The lobster bisque is especially good.
For performance times and tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org. The Court Cabaret is FST’s building on First Street at Coconut.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
