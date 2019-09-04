Once a year, local playwrights submit brand new, never-before-performed plays in an annual competition where audiences are given the opportunity to witness the birth of a brand-new play. It’s always interesting to watch as regional playwrights compete to have their play produced.
Five plays are chosen, then performed in readers-style theater by actors under the leadership of a local director with a talk-back following the show to help give the playwright constructive criticism. One play is chosen as the winner, and a year later, after a few revisions, is performed with full sets and costumes.
This year’s winner is Ron Pantello’s play, “Damaged Goods.” Congratulations is given to Ron and his creative team. Carole Kleinberg is on tap to continue with the process of re-writes and to direct the production set for Aug. 4-9, 2020.
“This year’s play reading festival was especially productive … five well-written and well-thought out plays hitting some pretty substantial themes,” said Artistic Director Jeffery Kin. “Ron’s play rose to the top with its lighthearted dialogue, yet powerful message. We look forward to the future of this play, and of all the plays we gave a reading experience.”
Story: Once a successful child actress, Loretta’s star has slowly faded. Missing fame, she begins to focus on recreating herself through her talented daughter, just as her mother did with her. Once again, she faces the high cost of fame.
Production staff: Managing Artistic Director – Jeffery Kin; Production Manager – Alyssa Goudy; Costume Shop Manager – Georgina Willmott; Technical Director – Ken Junkins; Assistant Technical Director – Matt Neier; and AVE – Josh Linderman.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is located at 848 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida, 941-365-2494, theplayers.org. Tickets for this play will cost $15.
About The Players Centre
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to presenting diverse, high quality, popular theatrical performances that entertain and captivate. Its Main Stage features the Broadway Series, SNAP (Something New At the Players) and Summer Sizzler Series. Backstage at the Players is home to eclectic pieces, and The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio offers education and outreach programs for children and adults.
