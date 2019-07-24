By JEANA HILLIGOSS
Guest Writer
S.T.A.R.T. (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) held its first fundraiser July 17 at Dockside Waterfront Grill. Our Mother’s House was the beneficiary.
The fundraiser consisted of a happy hour and housewarming party that provided hearty appetizers and one drink for the entry price of $18.50, all of it going to OMH.
In addition, partygoers were requested to bring a donation of a housewarming gift for OMH, of which there were many given by the 90 guests, including shower curtains, towels, baby crib bedding, silverware and much more. The household items will benefit the deserving mothers and children of OMH.
Rose Bridges, Bob Bridges and Carolyn Bach chaired the event, and the entire board and many members were engaged in making the event a huge success.
Kris Hoinkes, general manager of Dockside Grill, did an outstanding job of providing food and drinks.
S.T.A.R.T. was formed in May by a few individuals who saw an opportunity to improve the lives of people in their community by helping local nonprofit organizations.
S.T.A.R.T. offers volunteer opportunities and social events for its members (female/male) and thrives on teamwork and camaraderie.
If you want to give back to your community and have a good time while doing it, then START is the club for you. Contact Mary Lou Belisle to learn more. She can be reached via email at ml.belisle@yahoo.com or by phone at 941-375-8426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.