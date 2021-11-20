The 11th annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival, held Nov. 12-15, drew thousands to Siesta Public Beach.
Awards were presented Nov. 14 to the winning doubles teams and solo master sand sculptors.
Eight doubles teams and eight solo artists competed.
The winners:
1st Place Doubles — ($6000) “Skull Duggery,” by team sculptors Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher
2nd Place Doubles — ($3,000) “Twas the Tide Before …,” by Matt Long and Brian Wigelsworth
3rd Place Doubles — ($2,000) “Hand Me Down Genes,” by Matt Deibert and Ian Deibert
1st Place Solo — ($3000) “A Rose Without Thorns,” by Thomas Koet
2nd Place Solo — ($1,500) “Angel of Death,” by Chris Guinto
3rd Place Solo — ($1000) “Let the Light In,” by Rick Mungeam
Sculptors’ Choice Artist Team: Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher
Sculptors’ Choice Solo Artist: Thomas Koet
People’s Choice Solo — ($1000) Thomas Koet, and Doubles — ($2000) Brian Wigelsworth and Matt Long
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design and will assist talented, creative students so that they may be able to pursue their dreams of higher education in art and design.
The Siesta Key Crystal Classic is presented annually by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce. The event’s mission is to promote tourism, local businesses and the visual arts via the production of one of the most unique sculpture festivals held in the world on the No. 1 beach in the U.S.
