The 11th annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival, held Nov. 12-15, drew thousands to Siesta Public Beach.

Awards were presented Nov. 14 to the winning doubles teams and solo master sand sculptors.

Eight doubles teams and eight solo artists competed.

The winners:

1st Place Doubles — ($6000) “Skull Duggery,” by team sculptors Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher

2nd Place Doubles — ($3,000) “Twas the Tide Before …,” by Matt Long and Brian Wigelsworth

3rd Place Doubles — ($2,000) “Hand Me Down Genes,” by Matt Deibert and Ian Deibert

1st Place Solo — ($3000) “A Rose Without Thorns,” by Thomas Koet

2nd Place Solo — ($1,500) “Angel of Death,” by Chris Guinto

3rd Place Solo — ($1000) “Let the Light In,” by Rick Mungeam

Sculptors’ Choice Artist Team: Karen Fralich and Dan Belcher

Sculptors’ Choice Solo Artist: Thomas Koet

People’s Choice Solo — ($1000) Thomas Koet, and Doubles — ($2000) Brian Wigelsworth and Matt Long

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design and will assist talented, creative students so that they may be able to pursue their dreams of higher education in art and design.

The Siesta Key Crystal Classic is presented annually by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce. The event’s mission is to promote tourism, local businesses and the visual arts via the production of one of the most unique sculpture festivals held in the world on the No. 1 beach in the U.S.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments